Wahoo RGT, formerly known as RGT Cycling or Road Grand Tours, is one of many indoor cycling apps to hit the market in a bid to capture the indoor cycling boom, and the brand's tagline ‘where gaming meets fitness’, best explains where it sits in the market. It's now part of the Wahoo X subscription, where it's bundled with Wahoo Systm, which itself was previously The Sufferfest. A single subscription gives you access to both apps.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO