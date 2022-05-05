ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How the Tennessee Titans can get the most out of Malik Willis

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W1Cmk_0fU79VRX00

Despite his status as the consensus top quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft, Liberty passer Malik Willis waited until the middle of the third round to hear his name called last weekend.

Now can the Tennessee Titans take advantage of this unexpected fall?

The fact that the Titans added a quarterback this draft cycle should not be viewed as a surprise, given how their season came to an end following three interceptions from Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee’s divisional round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, coupled with Tannehill’s contract affording the organization an out after this season. That Willis was the pick, given the view of his draft stock going into last weekend, was a surprise. Many, this author included, believed Willis would be gone before the Titans’ first pick at 26 overall.

Instead he was there for them in the third.

The question for the Titans now is how they can get the most out of Willis. The incoming quarterback was looked at as one of the passers in this class who needed more development, given the offense he ran at Liberty, and with Tannehill in place the organization can take their time with him. However, there are ways for the Titans to get him on the field early, without altering their offense and what they do with Tannehill at all.

Here’s how.

Vertical concepts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2QoZ_0fU79VRX00

During his time in Tennessee, one of the aspects of playing quarterback that helped turn Tannehill’s career around was the vertical passing game. During the 2020 season, when he finished fourth in the league with an Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt of 7.90, Tannehill was extremely effective when attacking downfield. Pro Football Focus charted him with an Adjusted Completion Percentage of 51.3% on throws of 20 yards or more, seventh-best in the NFL.

Last season, that number cratered. Tannehill’s ACP of 36.0% last season on downfield throws ranked him 28th in the NFL, just ahead of Ben Roethlisberger. That might have been great company back in 2011, but not during the 2021 campaign.

Despite the trade of A.J. Brown, one can expect that the Titans will look to the downfield passing game in the season ahead. Treylon Burks, the Arkansas receiver Tennessee added in the first round to try and replace Brown, is at his best when attacking downfield.

Now pairing what Willis did conceptually in the downfield passing game with the Titans’ offense from the past two seasons might take a little bit of work. While downfield passing was a strength of Willis’ evaluation, the bulk of his throws came towards the boundaries, as you can tell from this heat map provided by Pro Football Focus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f8mMq_0fU79VRX00

A knock on Willis was that he rarely targeted the middle of the field, and will need time to build out that part of his game at the next level. The data supports that position. So if the Titans are to rely on him early in his career, finding ways to attack along the outside are going to be critical. Designs like this play from Tannehill in 2020 will be a method of doing just that:

Here, the Titans run a slant/fade combination, with Brown running the fade route from the slot. This attacks along the outside, and gives Tannehill an isolated route to target in the downfield passing game.

Now here is Willis running a similar design from last season:

This smash-fade concept works just like the design from the Titans, as it gets the slot receiver isolated on the vertical route for Willis. The Liberty passer drops in a perfect ball along the left side, leading to a touchdown for the Flames.

If the Titans are going to turn to Willis early, giving him some isolated vertical throws is a smart way to cater to one of his strengths as a quarterback.

Moving the pocket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJgTa_0fU79VRX00
(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Another argument in Willis’ favor as a prospect was his athleticism. This showed up on plays where he used his legs as a quarterback — whether designed or improvised — and will be the third prong of our analysis. But beyond those plays, moving him around in the pocket was a part of Liberty’s offense the past two seasons.

In Tennessee, he will step into an offense that has used Tannehill in a similar manner. Tannehill’s own athleticism has seen the Titans move him around in the pocket, whether on boot-action designs or straight sprint-out concepts.

A staple of many modern offenses is the boot-action design that sets up a multi-level flood concept. Early in the Divisional Round game against the Bengals, the Titans turned to that concept for an easy completion from Tannehill to Julio Jones:

Now here is Willis executing almost the same concept last season, on this completion against Campbell from early in the season:

Starting from under center, Willis takes the snap and after executing the run fake, boots out to the right. He picks up his tight end on the shallow route, working underneath the line and into the flat just as Jones did on the Titans’ example. While the offense, just like Tennessee, sets up a multi-level flood for Willis, if that first look is there — the route to the flat — that is the read the quarterback will take every time.

The beauty of these movement concepts are that they also give an athletic quarterback an easy out if he does not like the look of the concepts in the downfield passing game. On this play against the Colts from Week 3 last season, Tannehill gets to the edge and, seeing nothing open downfield, simply runs to grass for a decent gain:

With Willis, the bulk of his rushing attempts came on designed runs, which we will again cover in a moment. But particularly during the 2020 season, Liberty had a concept in the playbook that worked to get him on the edge with routes to choose from in the passing game. Take this touchdown run against Western Kentucky:

Willis, after meeting his running back at the mesh point in the backfield, slides to the left edge and looks to his targets downfield. He has a pair of glance routes to choose from, and with his roll to the left he looks at the one working from the left side of the field. Seeing that covered, he simply outruns the defense to the goal line for the touchdown.

Here is that same concept against ULM, only with a bubble-screen on the backside:

Again, Willis comes out of the mesh with his running back and looks at the route to his side of the field, another glance route breaking to the inside. However, once he sees the cornerback run with that receiver, he attacks the grass, keeping the football around the right end for a 15-yard gain. If, however, the defense is in zone coverage and that cornerback stays home, Willis has a window between the corner and the safety to hit that route on the move.

Between boot-action concepts and some sprint designs, the Titans already have the means in their playbook to give Willis some similar situations early in his career.

Designed Runs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JloUH_0fU79VRX00
(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Despite his struggles in the passing game last year, Tannehill was one of the more effective running quarterbacks during the 2021 campaign. He ran for 270 yards on 55 carries, scoring seven touchdowns and averaging 4.9 yards per attempt.

This, often coupled with the presence of Derrick Henry in the backfield, gave the Titans some opportunities to use Tannehill on designed running plays. Take this play against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Week 1, with Tannehill keeping the football around the left edge:

Tannehill meets running back D’Onta Foreman at the mesh point and reads the edge defender on the left, Alex Highsmith. When the defender crashes down on the potential handoff, Tannehill keeps the football and replaces him on the left edge.

A nice little bonus on this play is the block from Geoff Swaim, the tight end. To the defense, this looks like a standard inside zone play, with the tight end executing that slice block on the left side from the right wing, bringing him across the formation. But with Highsmith vacating the edge, Swaim is free to work into the secondary, serving as a one-man convoy for the quarterback.

Now here is Willis last season running the same design:

Willis follows a convoy of his own and nearly punches this in against Middle Tennessee State.

The Titans were able to take advantage of Willis’ slide into the third round, and perhaps added their quarterback of the future. However, if they need to play him sooner rather than later, they do not need to do much in the way of tweaking their offense to get him into familiar situations.

Pittsburgh Week 15 Q4 7:20

Indianapolis Week 8 Q2 13:51

Indianapolis Week 8 Q3 11:36

Liberty v. ULM Q2 1:44 – Zone Read

Liberty v. UMTN Q2 7:31 – Zone Read with Arc

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Broncos Receive Depressing Update on 2022 Season

Of course, approximately 4,685 miles of the aforementioned total is allocated toward October's matchup against the Jaguars in London, the Broncos' first international contest since 2010. It's the farthest trip the club will take all year, seven hours ahead of Colorado. “It’s a great honor for the Denver Broncos to...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
FanSided

Arrest warrant issued for former Texas Longhorns, Seahawks star Earl Thomas

Former Seahawks, Ravens and Texas Longhorns star Earl Thomas is eyeing an NFL return but legal trouble in Texas might make that extremely unlikely. Once upon a time, former Texas Longhorns star Earl Thomas was thriving as part of the Seattle Seahawks‘ vaunted Legion of Boom and one of the best safeties in the NFL. However, after a brief and relatively tumultuous tenure with the Ravens, he has been trying to make a comeback to the league.
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Could the Green Bay Packers Bring Back a Familiar Tight End?

Tight end is one of the few positions of “need” that the Green Bay Packers didn’t address in the 2022 NFL Draft. Robert Tonyan could start the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Marcedes Lewis, while a fan favorite and monster blocker, is on a year to year contract it seems. Deguara has slowly turned into an H-Back. Dominique Dafney and Tyler Davis are both unproven. However GM Brian Gutekunst has praised Tyler Davis.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Julio Jones
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mother Who Went Viral At NFL Draft

Happy Mother's Day, everyone. Earlier this spring, the mother of Michigan Wolverines standout Aidan Hutchinson went viral at the 2022 NFL Draft, where her son was a top draft pick. Hutchinson's mom, Melissa, went viral on social media after her son was the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings' Second-Round Trade With Packers Listed as One of 2022 Draft's Best Trades

The Vikings' first trade of the 2022 NFL draft — moving back 20 spots in the first round in a deal with the Lions — was a controversial one. Some fans and analysts were confused by the decision not to take a player at 12, as well as the return they netted from Detroit for picks 12 and 46. There was a sound rationale behind it from the Vikings' perspective, but that doesn't mean everyone liked it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Steelers#American Football#Liberty#The Cincinnati Bengals
Yardbarker

Packers: Signing this Pro-Bowl Free Agent Safety Could be Missing Piece to Defense

Safety was just about the only position of need that the Green Bay Packers didn’t address in the 2022 NFL Draft. Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos have been an above average duo for years now, however beyond those two, it is pretty bleak at the Safety position. Signing one in free agency may be the missing piece for this defense going into the 2022 season. There is a pro-bowl safety free agent out there that fits the bil:
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Nakobe Dean reportedly fired agent after draft slide

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean was widely viewed as a first-round talent entering the 2022 NFL Draft. However, as each prospect had their name read off on stage, Dean fund himself sliding further and further. Dean’s slide mercifully came to an end when the Philadelphia Eagles selected him in Round 3...
NFL
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield's support in Browns locker room 'poisoned' after Odell Beckham Jr.'s release

It looks like Baker Mayfield lost a lot of Cleveland Browns’ locker room support after popular teammate Odell Beckham, Jr. was cut from the team during last season. Beckham, Jr.’s tenure with the Browns did not at all deliver on the promise after the franchise gave up and first- and a third-round pick in 2019 for the former New York Giants wide receiver. He never played a full season over his first three years with the team and his numbers were well below what he did during his Pro Bowl seasons with the Giants.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
ClutchPoints

Eagles’ A.J. Brown seemingly sends cold message to Titans fans upset over trade

The Tennessee Titans shocked the football world during the 2022 NFL Draft when they traded Pro Bowl wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for a first-round and third-round pick. It sent shockwaves throughout the NFL and the Titans fan base. Tennessee fans went nuts online in disbelief that their team traded away arguably the second best player behind Derrick Henry. After all, they were the number one seed in the AFC last season.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Former Packers WR Working Out For New Team

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison isn't currently on an NFL roster, but that could change soon. Allison has a tryout taking place at the Baltimore Ravens' rookie minicamp. John Harbaugh confirmed that news on Saturday. Considering the Ravens have a need at wide receiver, bringing in Allison...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

107K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy