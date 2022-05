VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said they recovered 10 vehicles that were reported stolen from across Central Florida over the last decade at a chop shop in Volusia County. Members of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office drone team and the Deltona Detectives Unit said they recovered the vehicles, worth a total of about $178,000, from a 20-acre property on Gee Whiz Drive along the St. Johns River.

2 DAYS AGO