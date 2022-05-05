Man dies after shooting outside Landmark Food Center in Flint

PONTIAC, Mich. – The body of an Oakland County man who has been missing since December was found by a father and son in a Pontiac lake, officials said. Family members of Ryan Patrick Pitts, 31, of Pontiac, said they hadn’t seen him since December. Police put out an alert earlier this week that they were still searching for Pitts.
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman has died after a shooting in Harrison Township, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release by Sheriff Rob Streck, deputies were called to the 4400 block of Saylor Street for a report of an unresponsive person. The call came in just before 2:30 am. When […]
DETROIT – Two teenagers are set to be sentenced Friday on first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the 2021 killing of an Uber driver in Southwest Detroit. Devin McKee, 16, and Lanyah Brady, 15, are both being charged as adults with first-degree murder, carjacking and armed robbery causing serious injury in the death of a 60-year-old Uber driver from Southfield. Detroit police say the man, identified as Timothy Perkins, was found in an alley on Jan. 21, 2021 with fatal injuries.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
SAGINAW, MI — Twin brothers from Saginaw are facing a dozen charges after allegedly threatening people with a pair of assault rifles last summer. About 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 10, police received reports of people exchanging gunfire in the 1900 block of Dayton Street in Spaulding Township. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the scene, finding several people who had retreated into a house.
ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, MI – Michigan State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man who was found dead in a hotel room during a welfare check, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Troopers were called to the Baymont Hotel on Eight Mile Road in Royal Oak Township around...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police responding to a call about a shopper with a gun chased a man at a Michigan big-box store and shot him twice in the parking lot, according to video. “You just shot me for no reason,” DeAnthony VanAtten, 20, told officers as he...
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A lawsuit filed by a woman who worked at a Michigan Kroger store for 31 years described in detail how she confronted a shoplifter and was praised as a “hero” by coworkers before being fired because of the incident. Beverly Bennett, 61, of...
Troopers were called to the Baymont Hotel, on 8 Mile Rd. near Meyers for a welfare check on a man whose brother hadn’t been able to get ahold of him since Sunday. The brother had tried to enter the man’s hotel room, but the door was bolted.
Detroit police say a teenage girl who went missing from her family’s home on Monday has been found. Authorities say Tinia Carter left her family’s home in the 19200 block of Keating Street – in the area of Seven Mile and John R roads.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are investigating a suspected road rage crash that involved two motorcyclists and a white SUV in Dearborn Heights. The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday (May 4) on Telegraph Road near Joy Road. Witnesses say they believe the crash was caused by road rage.
Comments / 1