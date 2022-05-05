ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Suncare legend makes a comeback

By John Bozzo jbozzo@hometownnewsvolusia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary suncare entrepreneur Ron Rice is at it again. At age 81, Mr. Rice is launching a new line of reef-friendly suncare products under the Habana Brisa brand. Unlike Hawaiian Tropic, which Mr. Rice started by mixing a batch in a bucket in his Daytona Beach garage, this time he hired...

CarBuzz.com

Florida Man Crashes $700,000 Ford GT Just A Month After Buying It

Back in the 80s and 90s, supercars weren't nearly as quick as the hyper machines we have today, and over the years, the power levels and capabilities of these machines have exploded. The one thing that hasn't kept up with this growth in performance and capability is driver skill. It still astounds me that they allow anyone with a driver's license to buy a modern supercar, with the result usually being a very expensive pile of twisted metal after only a few hundred miles. Take ex-supercar owner Robert J. Guarini who recently crashed his extremely exclusive 2006 Heritage Edition Ford GT. The car was bought at auction for $704,000 and only saw a few miles on the road before meeting an untimely death.
FLORIDA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Logano bumps Byron on next-to-last lap for Darlington win

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — After William Byron squeezed him against the wall on a final restart, Joey Logano knew what he’d do if he got the chance to regain the lead. Logano bumped Byron from behind on the next-to-last lap to win at Darlington Raceway on Sunday. Byron hit the wall in turn three and Logano […]
DARLINGTON, SC

