VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County’s government on Friday said it had $240,000 available to fund new projects meant to assist domestic violence victims. As far as what those projects are, the county is looking to nonprofit companies to answer that question. Applications are being provided to encourage not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations to step up and submit proposals for programs that can meet the needs of domestic violence victims and their families, promising four years of funding to Volusia’s pick.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO