If you measure the legislative experience in terms of variety of challenges, current members of the Nebraska Legislature certainly are getting their money's worth. Perhaps two special sessions, one already in the books to complete redistricting tasks that occur only once every decade, and another that may be in the works if the U.S. Supreme Court proceeds to overrule Roe v. Wade, leaving it to the states to determine abortion rights.

POLITICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO