ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

10 Tech gadget gifts for new grads in 2022

By Lauren Wadowsky
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From papers to projects and theses to dissertations, the grad in your life has worked hard to get to this moment. Whether they’re starting a job, another degree, or their own venture, give them just the right gift on graduation day. To help, we scoured our favorite products to find the...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

MagOrg magnetic desk organizer is an all-in-one mat that has 12 creative features

Stay on top of things in your workspace with the MagOrg magnetic desk organizer. With an award-winning design, it can help you in the office—whether or not you work from home. It does this by keeping your space organized and clutter-free. Designed to enhance your work productivity, it will also make you more relaxed throughout the day because it helps eliminate distractions. Additionally, with 12 creative features, it has a swappable design that lets you create exactly the desk that you want. As for the 12 features, it is modular, wireless charging, swappable, comfortable, decluttering, and organizing. Not only that, but the MagOrg also has a laptop stand, a pen holder, a cable organizer, and a phone holder. Finally, it is simple to hide away and has an all-in-one design.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Nixon Siren stainless steel watch provides basic tide functionality and includes a timer

Always know when to hit the beach when you have the Nixon Siren stainless steel watch. Providing basic tide information, you’ll have access to data anywhere, anytime before heading for open water. This stainless steel watch also boasts a 100-meter water-resistant rating, providing you with peace of mind. So you won’t need to remove it when swimming. Moreover, the Nixon Siren lets you toggle between tide information and viewing the date in a second. It also features a chronograph and a countdown timer. Furthermore, this stunning watch, which is available in 10 colors, has a custom digital module movement. In addition, the stainless steel caseback and gasket pushers provide excellent durability. Overall, it’s built for comfort, function, and style for all wearers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

GillyGro Backpack for parents has a built-in high chair and detachable multipurpose mat

Staying active when you have children means making it as easy as possible to get out the door. And that’s just what the GillyGro Backpack for parents does for you by combining multiple necessities into one bag. Incredibly, it converts to a high chair so you can say goodbye to germ-ridden public dining high chairs. And its 5-point harness safety design keeps your child secure. Additionally, it incorporates a large detachable multipurpose pad that you can use for diaper changes, naps, and picnics. This offers a spacious, hygienic space—so you don’t have to leave gatherings at nap time. Founded by an active mom, the GillyGro brand lets parents enjoy more precious moments with their loved ones. And the Backpack also lets you maintain your personal style as it has a sleek design in minimalist colors. Carry everything you need for a day out with your little one in one backpack.
APPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Apple Products#Grads#The Sony Linkbuds
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Gadget Flow

Snap Pixy flying camera can float, orbit, & follow you to capture moments from a new perspective

Tired of stretching to take a group photo? Or maybe you want to feel free in the moment while knowing that you have pictures to look back on. The Snap Pixy flying camera can float to take photos for you and open up a new world to photography. This pocket-size camera can even orbit and follow wherever you lead without a controller. Pixy then finds its home in your hand and lands gently at the end of the flight. Moreover, this flying camera transfers videos from flights wirelessly and saves them to Snapchat Memories. You can then use Snapchat’s editing tools to customize what you capture. Finally, with just a few taps, you can crop into portrait, add effects and easily share the results to Chat, Stories, Spotlight, and more.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Nomad 65W Power Adapter includes GaN technology, flip out prongs, and a compact design

Power your devices with the Nomad 65W Power Adapter. It features a GaN power conversion chip to provide fast charging for your MacBook, iPhone, iPad Pro, and more. Additionally, this portable power adapter has 2 USB-C PD ports that can charge 2 devices at once. Best of all, its compact design ensures that it fits in the palm of your hand. Furthermore, the Nomad 65W Power Adapter is compatible with all M1 MacBook models as well as iPhone XS and later models and iPad Pro 11 and 12 models. Finally, it comes with a durable braided nylon cable that’s tangle-free for easy use on the go. Overall, this gadget powers your devices while you’re on the move, so you never have to worry about running out of battery again.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 ergonomic earbuds provide long-lasting comfort

Listen to high-resolution audio like never before with the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds. Boasting 7-mm dynamic drivers and the brand’s TrueResponse technology, you can enjoy high-fidelity sound with impactful bass. Or personalize the sound with a choice of presets to tailor the sound to suit your tastes. Moreover, these buds include ANC, which automatically adjusts when the noise level in your environment changes. Or, at the touch of a button, switch to Transparency mode to allow in your surroundings. Furthermore, these Sennheiser wireless earbuds include ear adapters and optional silicone fins in a range of sizes to guarantee a comfortable fit for long wear. Best of all, they provide 7 hours of nonstop listening or an additional 28 hours with the charging case. Finally, with an IPX4 water-resistant rating, they can withstand rain or sweat, making them perfect to wear while exercising or outdoors.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Moshi Symbus Mini portable USB-C hub provides full desktop connectivity anywhere, anytime

Connect and charge devices easily at your workstation with the Moshi Symbus Mini portable USB-C hub. Featuring a USB-C port, an HDMI port, a USB-A port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a card reader, and SD and microSD slots, it provides excellent versatility. This 7-in-1 USB-C hub also has a discreet form and offers laptop charging at up to 70 watts. So it’s perfect for long days at the office or when working on the go. Moreover, the Moshi Symbus Mini supports up to 4K resolution at 60 Hz, enabling you to watch high-quality videos. Best of all, it delivers 5 Gbps data transfers for minimal delays when sending high-capacity files. And it also supports 1,000 Mbps data rates. Finally, it’s Thunderbolt 3 compatible and 100% plug-and-play ready with no drivers required.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Grovemade Leather Mouse Pad provides a smooth surface for your mouse while you work

Create a comfortable, ergonomic work environment with the Grovemade Leather Mouse Pad. Featuring supple vegetable-tanned leather, it provides a beautiful, smooth surface for your mouse. Also, the natural cork lining holds it firmly in place and offers ample cushion for your wrist. Moreover, this Grovemade mouse mat comes in 2 sizes—7.5″ x 9″ and 11.25″—to suit your work setup. It’s also available with an optional hand-sanded hardwood tray for your pen, pencil, or stylus. All of which come in Black or Tan. Furthermore, this mouse mat’s sizes offer the perfect amount of room to accommodate your wrist while still keeping your desk clutter-free. Overall, made in Portland, this workspace accessory will revolutionize how you work and protect your desk surface, too.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

COCO NADOURA dental care collection includes bamboo toothbrushes, whitening kits & more

Improve the way you feel about your smile with the COCO NADOURA dental care collection. This series includes a Natural Bamboo Toothbrush, a Whitening Charcoal Toothpaste, and a Teeth Whitening Powder. It also includes a Teeth Whitening Kit and a Professional Teeth Whitening Kit with 32 LEDs. Additionally, you can select bundle options. These include the Clean Daily Bundle, Clean Daily Bundle Plus, Smile Bundle Plus, Ultimate Bundle, and Ultimate Bundle Plus. Overall, these teeth whitening products keep your smile just the way you want it, promoting self confidence. For example, the Whitening Pens use ultra-powerful gel, and the LED lights in the Professional Teeth Whitening Kit with 32 LEDs actually speed up the process. Whether you go for the toothpaste and toothbrush in the Daily Bundle or the full gamut with the Ultimate Bundle Plus, you’ll be happy with your results.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Volla Phone 22 private, simple smartphone has a security mode and multi-boot feature

Take back your life and gain security with the Volla Phone 22 private, simple smartphone. This 2nd-generation device boasts improved hardware and operating system. Additionally, the Volla Phone 22 runs on a Google-free Android operating system and has a security mode with an app locker and a firewall. Furthermore, its multi-boot-feature lets you install more operating systems in the same way you would install an app. Then you simply select it at startup. With an easy-to-use design and even more privacy protection, it also has a smart user interface. You’ll truly feel more free with its simple, security-focused design. Blending design, performance, and sustainability, this gadget lets you decide with whom you share what information. Overall, if you’re tired of being monitored by big tech, spending too much time on your phone, and getting lost in endless apps, Volla Phone 22 is for you.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

LEGO Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder measures 19″ long and includes 2 Star Wars minifigures

Transport yourself to the desert planet of Tatooine with the LEGO Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder. Using custom-made LEGO elements, you can create this iconic vehicle with intricate detail. This includes the cockpit windshield to the turbine engine that’s missing a cover. Another realistic feature includes the Repulsortlift, which helps the speeder ‘hover’ over the Tatooine sand. It measures 19″ long and includes a display stand that’s perfect for presenting it in your home once built. In fact, you’ll also receive a plaque showing the X-34 Landspeeder technical data. Moreover, the Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder includes 2 minifigures: Luke Skywalker with a lightsaber and electrobinoculars and C-3PO. Finally, with 1,890 pieces, it’s the perfect activity for hours of fun on a rainy day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy