Increasingly, organizations are being ghosted by new hires as the freshly recruited employees never show up for work, reported The Wall Street Journal May 5. Many companies are already struggling to hire enough staff, now some of those new hires are getting cold feet or deciding not to turn up on the first day without telling their supervisors. While not new, this phenomenon has picked up speed throughout the pandemic as the tight labor market has given potential employees more power.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO