During a tour of Rivian's factory earlier this month, the electric vehicle maker's CEO RJ Scaringe told reporters that he is very worried about battery shortages, as recounted by the Wall Street Journal. "Put very simply, all the world's cell production combined represents well under 10 percent of what we will need in 10 years," the WSJ quotes him as saying. "Meaning, 90 percent to 95 percent of the supply chain does not exist."

CARS ・ 19 DAYS AGO