'Wicked': Paranormal Cirque Making Its Way To Arizona

Grab yourself a BBQ burrito.Katerina Jerabkova/Unsplash. Tucson is known for having some of the best Mexican food in the country. Walk in any direction and you’re going to run into some kind of a restaurant, truck, stand, or cart on the side of the road selling some kind of Mexican food. For many locals, there are a handful of favorites, going to one restaurant over another based on if they want fish tacos with a corn tortilla, a chorizo burrito, a tripe taco, or an expertly crafted michelada. Mexican food in the Old Pueblo isn’t one-size-fits-all, which is one of the reasons why the food style has thrived in the city. And now, there is about to be one more to the mix. One more, that is, with a BBQ twist.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO