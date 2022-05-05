ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Wicked': Paranormal Cirque Making Its Way To Arizona

Cover picture for the articleA new show is coming to Arizona, and it's for the lovers of all things horror-related. Cirque Italia is opening in Tucson on Thursday, May 5th and will last through May 15th, reported KOLD. It's set...

Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Tucson, Arizona?

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. If you can't get breakfast at home, then you will naturally seek out a restaurant. Tucson has many travelers that visit the city every year, and thus there are some great breakfast spots. Sometimes a simple breakfast with a few eggs and some toast is better than a complicated omelet, but there are also times when a complicated omelet will soothe the soul.
TUCSON, AZ
InsideHook

Arizona’s Wild Horses Are Living Emblems of the Old West

Framed by the Superstition Mountains and swaths of giant saguaro cactus, Bush Highway in Mesa might be one of Arizona’s most scenic drives. It sweeps through 15 miles of Tonto National Forest, where Upland Sonoran Desert steadily gives way to Ponderosa pine-covered mountains just half an hour from downtown Phoenix. The lower Salt River also winds its way through here. Lined by mesquite, palo verde and acacia trees, it’s where the wild horses come to cool off, especially during the hot season when temperatures average over 100 degrees. The Tonto National Forest was established in 1905, but according to state records, wild horses roamed here many years before that.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Arizona to widen Interstate 10

(The Center Square) – In a long-fought win for local officials, Arizona will soon widen a portion of Interstate 10. The state is investing $400 million to widen the road due to the passage of Senate Bill 1239. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed the bill into law on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Idaho burger joint, Sid’s Garage, to open first Arizona location in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For those familiar with the northwestern state’s beloved burger concept, Sid’s Garage is putting the proverbial pedal to the medal with its Arizona debut at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix later this month. The burger joint, known for its high-energy rock ‘n roll vibes, is bringing its creative and beasty burgers, award-winning cocktails, and thoroughly crafted colossal shakes to Arizona for its first location outside of Idaho with a grand opening on May 15th.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Sports Restaurant and Bar to Close

You'll have to wait to get your favorite burger and wings.Mirko Fabian/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing like going to a familiar location and enjoying the food and drinks, all while watching a ball game. There’s a comfort level involved with it because you know what is on the menu, what drink specials will be on, and even what serving staff will be on hand. For one local sports bar, patrons of the restaurant will need to look elsewhere. That is for the duration of the summer at least.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Love Taquitos? New California-Based Restaurant Serves Nothing But Them.

Enjoy a plate full of taquitos.Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández/Unsplash. There are all kinds of Mexican food favorites out there. However, when it comes to finger food and easy-to-eat offerings, few menu items can compete with the taquito. The rolled-up, fried to a crisp taco is just about as simple as it gets. Tortilla, filled with meat, possibly cheese, then rolled and fried. It’s easy to use, perfect for dipping into any collection of sauces, and it is a staple for everything from after-school meals to tailgates. And now, a taquito-centric restaurant is making the trek from Irvine, California to Arizona with not just a single location, but dozens.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

GRAPHIC: Videos show large-scale fight on Tucson High campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A large-scale fight involving at least one adult caused a lockdown at a school in Tucson on Tuesday, May 3. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Tucson High by the Tucson Unified School District. The TPD said investigators believe the fight...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

38 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 38 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Willow Massage and Spa suddenly closes, leaving customers and employees in limbo

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A spa in Gilbert closed in April after new ownership took over, but customers say they weren’t given any warning, and former employees say they’re still waiting on their paychecks. In 2014, Tracey Groy opened up Willow Massage + Spa, hoping to bring a little relaxation to Gilbert. After nearly 8 years, she decided to sell the business in order to focus on her family. She said she met the new owner, Wendy Weisflog, through a business broker.
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

Urban Saguaro cacti are under threat. Here's why

PHOENIX — Nothing says Arizona like the saguaro cactus. Lately, people have noticed these carefree characters of the desert are looking a little stressed, especially in urban areas. “They were seeing entire plants falling," said Dr. Tania Hernandez, New World Succulents Cactus Scientist at the Desert Botanical Garden. "An...
PHOENIX, AZ
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Mesa: An Arizonan Gem to Enjoy

Pictured: Turkey cranberry sandwich from Knuckle Sandwiches | Photo credit:Knuckle Sandwiches. The third-largest city in the state has more to offer than desert vistas. Located in the Sonoran Desert and given its hot desert climate, Mesa might be overshadowed by a few other popular spots when it comes to travel destinations within Arizona. But this less explored section of the state—the third-largest city here—is the first autism-certified city in the country and the first destination to make it a part of its diversity and inclusion efforts.
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

New Texas BBQ, Burrito Restaurant Opening

Grab yourself a BBQ burrito.Katerina Jerabkova/Unsplash. Tucson is known for having some of the best Mexican food in the country. Walk in any direction and you’re going to run into some kind of a restaurant, truck, stand, or cart on the side of the road selling some kind of Mexican food. For many locals, there are a handful of favorites, going to one restaurant over another based on if they want fish tacos with a corn tortilla, a chorizo burrito, a tripe taco, or an expertly crafted michelada. Mexican food in the Old Pueblo isn’t one-size-fits-all, which is one of the reasons why the food style has thrived in the city. And now, there is about to be one more to the mix. One more, that is, with a BBQ twist.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Game and Fish sends warning to leave baby wildlife alone

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is instructing people to not touch baby wildlife, an annual warning during the spring when many mammals are born. Mothers may leave their children for periods of time to find food or water, and while a young animal may look abandoned in the wild, it should remain untouched.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Amid drought, Facebook’s Mesa campus grows bigger

Less than a year ago, Mesa City Council approved a development and water agreement for a large data center with a mysterious Delaware-based company called Redale LLC. That company turned out to be Facebook. Under its May 2021 development agreement with Mesa, Facebook would build a 1 million square foot...
MESA, AZ

