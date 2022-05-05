ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA Baseball Coach Jumps Into Action As Bus Driver Suffers Seizure En Route To Game

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Scott Folmar Photo Credit: Scott Folmar

A group of fast-acting Chambersburg coaches are being hailed as heroes for helping a bus driver having a seizure on the way to a game, in turn saving the players on the bus.

"It really all happened so fast," Scott Folmar tells Daily Voice of the incident Tuesday, May 3 on Route 322. "Myself and the other two softball coaches on the bus really just reacted. There was no thinking and all worked together to make the situation turn out the way it did."

Which was best case scenario given the terrifying circumstances.

The Trojans were about 20 minutes from State College with nearly 40 players on board when the driver of the charter bus from Bollman of Everett, began suffering a medical emergency, as first reported by PennLive.

The bus began swerving and one of the driver's arms shot up, the outlet said. That's when it became clear to 42-year-old Folmar that something was wrong, he said.

With no time to think, Folmar ran to the front of the bus, grabbed the wheel and guided the vehicle to the side of the road, he confirmed with Daily Voice. Other coaches jumped in to help stabilize the driver until state police troopers arrived, he said.

The 40 varsity players on the bus were shaken up, the that day's game was postponed. The driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, PennLive says.

While scary, the incident brought the Trojans even closer as a team, their coach said.

"Sometimes situations like that as a team everyone does come together a little bit," the Fayetville resident said. "It’s a scary moment for everyone — everyone was shaken up by the incident, but these situations can certainly grow the team together."

