New Darth Vader helmet and Obi-Wan Kenobi lightsaber replicas are absurdly handsome

By Benjamin Abbott
 4 days ago

A new, life-size Darth Vader helmet and revised Obi-Wan Kenobi lightsaber replica have appeared on the not-so-distant horizon. Both recreate the props as seen in Obi-Wan's Disney Plus show starring Ewan McGregor, and they're ridiculously good-looking.

Unveiled during the Hasbro Pulse livestream for May 4, the reworked electronic Darth Vader helmet ( $131.99 from Zavvi and £139.99 from Zavvi UK ) has been given improved deco alongside removable elements that reveal a fully painted, screen-accurate interior. This is a major upgrade from the previous version, which was able to come apart but lacked detail on the inside.

Because it's based on the version seen during the Obi-Wan Kenobi series , Rogue One, and A New Hope, this piece of Star Wars merch also features the OG red lenses from 1977.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26aX6P_0fU6dLY100

As well as the top lifting off per Empire Strikes Back, the front can be taken away to leave the collar (Image credit: Hasbro)

This upgraded Darth Vader helmet launches in early 2023, and although Zavvi notes its release date as February 28, the official Hasbro pre-order page states that it will be "available to ship on approx January 1st".

As for the Obi-Wan Kenobi lightsaber (which you can pre-order now for $278.99 from Zavvi in the US or £299.99 in the UK ), it's a Force FX Elite replica that can be displayed as a hilt or fitted with a light-up blade. The latter uses a slightly thicker emitter piece at the top that replaces the presumably-fragile screen-accurate version, while the blade itself features the usual sound effects alongside a new 'duel' clash mode where users press a button to activate sustained contact for when two sabers are held together in a bind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnFYx_0fU6dLY100

(Image credit: Hasbro)

This is the first Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX lightsaber we've seen in quite some time (the original is long since out of stock), and the new version should hit shelves sometime in early 2023. Zavvi estimates its release date to be January 23, while Hasbro is sticking to a January 1 launch via its pre-order listing .

There were plenty of other announcements for Hasbro's May 4 celebration, and these all involved Star Wars action figures . Notable additions include Black Series members from A New Hope's cantina band and Ewok Village Leia ( $24.99 at Zavvi ). The Vintage Series has been boosted as well with a box of Phase 1 Clone Troopers ( $44.99 at Hasbro Pulse ), Anakin from Attack of the Clones ( $14.99 at Zavvi ), and enemies inspired by Jedi: Fallen Order and The Force Unleashed video games.

Finally, a recreation of the classic 1970s figures for Star Wars are getting re-released too. This box-set contains the old-school Darth Vader, Luke, Leia, Han, Chewie, and a Stormtrooper. While we've seen those Retro Collection toys from Hasbro before, they were difficult to get hold of so fans that missed out have a second chance at nabbing them. Good options as Star Wars gifts , in other words.

For more cool stuff from a galaxy far, far away, take a look at these Star Wars board games or the best Lego Star Wars sets . And if you want to make sure you're ready for the Obi-Wan series, don't forget to get yourself a Disney Plus sign-up for as little as possible with our guide.

