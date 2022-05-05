ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Mama duck, ducklings parade through elementary school halls

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
HERSHEY, Pa. — “Make Way for Ducklings” is frequently read in elementary school classrooms. But students in Hershey, Pennsylvania, had to make way for the birds in real life.

Students and teachers at Milton Hershey School lined the school hallways as a mama duck and her ducklings waddled through the building, WHTM reported.

The ducklings were born after the mama duck laid eggs in the school’s sensory garden, WGAL reported.

The family paraded through the school under the watchful eyes of the staff and students before finding a new home at a pond within the school’s campus.

The Milton Hershey School was founded on Nov. 15, 1909, by chocolate magnate Milton S. Hershey in his company’s town. It was created as a home and school for orphaned boys. It is now a school where children from low-income families live and learn.

Jacksonville, FL
