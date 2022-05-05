ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Soybean planting moving fast in Louisiana

lsuagcenter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana soybean planting is well ahead of last year’s pace and is making...

www.lsuagcenter.com

99.9 KTDY

Severe Weather Possible in Louisiana on Thursday

Today will be a great day for those who have outside chores or activities to get those plans completed. Today's forecast should cooperate nicely with just about anything you'd want to be doing outdoors. For the most part, skies across Louisiana will be sunny and temperatures will be just a slight bit higher than seasonal averages.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

All the Places You Can Go Tubing in Louisiana

It is officially hot outside and there is nothing better than getting out of the heat and into the water. However, we all know here in Louisiana, that most of our water is brown and not all that attractive for dipping one's self into. Fear not, we still have some...
KTBS

Louisiana town now part of Elon Musk's supply chain

BATON ROUGE, La. - A nondescript metal building surrounded by farm fields just south of Vidalia might seem like an unlikely spot for an important nexus of the electric car industry. But that's what it's poised to become. Inside the building, Australia-based mining company Syrah Technologies has processed the mineral...
Magnolia State Live

‘American Idol’ winner cancels weekend Mississippi concert after Louisiana State University Police launch investigation

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy has canceled his performance at this weekend’s Mississippi Mudbug Festival after turning himself in to the Louisiana State University Police. Mississippi State Fairgrounds officials said refunds are available to those who bought tickets to Hardy’s concert. Hardy posted a statement on Facebook...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
GATOR 99.5

Three Louisiana Tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions Big Winners

Louisiana lottery players who play Powerball and Mega Millions had what could be called a profitable weekend. Two tickets sold in the state for Friday's Mega Millions game are worth $10,000 each. And, a ticket sold for last night's ( Saturday, May 7, 2022) drawing is valued at $100,000 this morning. And those are just the big wins.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana

One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
FOX 16 News

FBI gives warning about child sextortion schemes in multiple areas of Arkansas and Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Recently, FBI Little Rock and FBI New Orleans have noticed an increase in sextortion schemes in South Arkansas and northern Louisiana, targeting children. The FBI received numerous reports of predators posing as children on social media to coerce minors into sending sexual explicit videos of themselves and then extorting money […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
K945

Retired Louisiana Teachers Being Asked to Return at Twice the Pay

By now, I'm sure you've heard about the dire lack of qualified teachers in schools across the state. Almost every single school in Louisiana is searching for educators and faculty to round out their staffing needs, and they're coming up short. Several plans have been crafted to address this critical shortage. By far the most promising seems to be tapping a pool of trained and experienced educators that already live in Louisiana: Retired teachers.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Feral hogs are becoming a bigger problem in Louisiana

MINDEN, La. - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents say they've seen the feral hog population steadily increase across the area. These hogs create all sorts of damage to property and do harm to local ecosystems. Feral hogs have been an issue for years in each state in the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Proposed Louisiana law would charge men as accessory to murder if abortion is performed

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Louisiana legislator from Caddo Parish is behind a bill that would classify abortion as murder. State Representative Danny McCormick (R) Oil City authored HB 813. He said it would give unborn fetuses the same protection as adults, thus making it a crime punishable on the same level as homicide if aborted.

