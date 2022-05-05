Soybean planting moving fast in Louisiana

Today will be a great day for those who have outside chores or activities to get those plans completed. Today's forecast should cooperate nicely with just about anything you'd want to be doing outdoors. For the most part, skies across Louisiana will be sunny and temperatures will be just a slight bit higher than seasonal averages.
It is officially hot outside and there is nothing better than getting out of the heat and into the water. However, we all know here in Louisiana, that most of our water is brown and not all that attractive for dipping one's self into. Fear not, we still have some...
BATON ROUGE, La. - A nondescript metal building surrounded by farm fields just south of Vidalia might seem like an unlikely spot for an important nexus of the electric car industry. But that's what it's poised to become. Inside the building, Australia-based mining company Syrah Technologies has processed the mineral...
When it comes to our children, most all of us are well-intentioned, however, we occasionally have a mental lapse. We might forget to send them with lunch money, or forget to sign that permission slip. We might even forget they are getting out early that day and that we need to be there to pick them up.
“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy has canceled his performance at this weekend’s Mississippi Mudbug Festival after turning himself in to the Louisiana State University Police. Mississippi State Fairgrounds officials said refunds are available to those who bought tickets to Hardy’s concert. Hardy posted a statement on Facebook...
One of the most emotionally challenging things a person can endure is the loss of a beloved pet. However, losing the pet is only the start of the nightmare, especially if it was a family pet and there are children involved. There's the conversation about death with the kids, helping...
Louisiana – On May 6, 2022, at approximately 8:35 am, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Louisiana State Police reported that a portion of the ramp at Exit 231A from Interstate 10 eastbound to City Park Avenue/Metairie Road in New Orleans had been closed due to a sinkhole. At the time this was reported, drivers were still able to still able to use the exit.
The Storm Prediction Center says the next 24 to 36 hours could be rather bumpy for many parts of Louisiana. An active storm system is expected to push through the nation's midsection during the day today. That system will influence the weather in South Louisiana, especially later tonight. As of...
Louisiana lottery players who play Powerball and Mega Millions had what could be called a profitable weekend. Two tickets sold in the state for Friday's Mega Millions game are worth $10,000 each. And, a ticket sold for last night's ( Saturday, May 7, 2022) drawing is valued at $100,000 this morning. And those are just the big wins.
YouTube channel SOUTHERN LIFE has posted a video titled "Why I Can’t Stand Going To Baton Rouge, Louisiana" and does not hold back with his opinion on the city and the people who live there. SOUTHERN LIFE YouTube Channel. SOUTHERN LIFE Youtube channel is basically a travel channel run...
One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Recently, FBI Little Rock and FBI New Orleans have noticed an increase in sextortion schemes in South Arkansas and northern Louisiana, targeting children. The FBI received numerous reports of predators posing as children on social media to coerce minors into sending sexual explicit videos of themselves and then extorting money […]
NEW ORLEANS — The state treasurer of Louisiana is encouraging all residents to check to see if they have unclaimed property. Sec. John Schroder told WDSU that there are millions of dollars in unclaimed property waiting to be returned. Schroder's office is hosting an event at Lakeside Shopping Center...
By now, I'm sure you've heard about the dire lack of qualified teachers in schools across the state. Almost every single school in Louisiana is searching for educators and faculty to round out their staffing needs, and they're coming up short. Several plans have been crafted to address this critical shortage. By far the most promising seems to be tapping a pool of trained and experienced educators that already live in Louisiana: Retired teachers.
MINDEN, La. - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents say they've seen the feral hog population steadily increase across the area. These hogs create all sorts of damage to property and do harm to local ecosystems. Feral hogs have been an issue for years in each state in the...
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Louisiana legislator from Caddo Parish is behind a bill that would classify abortion as murder. State Representative Danny McCormick (R) Oil City authored HB 813. He said it would give unborn fetuses the same protection as adults, thus making it a crime punishable on the same level as homicide if aborted.
