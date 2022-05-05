ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello police release information after 2 officers injured in shooting

By Conner Nuckols
 4 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Police Department is holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. in reference to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday involving two Pocatello police officers. You can watch it below.

ORIGINAL: Two Pocatello police officers are recovering in the hospital after gunfire broke out early Thursday morning.

At approximately 1:40 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at 941 E. Bridger in Pocatello.

Immediately upon the officers’ arrival, a male subject fired upon them, and officers returned fire.

Two Pocatello police officers were wounded in the exchange of gunfire as well as the suspect.

The two officers and the suspect are being treated for their injuries at the local hospital.

This was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The post Pocatello police release information after 2 officers injured in shooting appeared first on Local News 8 .

