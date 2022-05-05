The To-Do List: Barks, blues, canoes and barbecues

Welcome back to The To-Do List, where Daily Memphian staffers suggest their favorite events and activities for the coming week. Want more ideas? Check out The Daily Memphian’s event calendar, and feel free to submit your own events there as well.

This week, Ballet Memphis presents a collaborative performance, Crosstown High students present both a music festival and a chalk fest, and a local fashion designer offers a watercolor class for Mother’s Day.

“Orchestra Unplugged: Considering Matthew Shepard” at the Orpheum Theatre and First Baptist Church, Thursday-Saturday:

Composer Craig Hella Johnson wrote this three-part oratorio to commemorate Matthew Shepard, the 21-year-old gay University of Wyoming student who was murdered in a hate crime in October 1998. “Considering Matthew Shepard” combines music with poetry by Hildegard of Bingen and Rumi, passages from Shepard’s journal, and writings from his parents, Judy and Dennis Shepard. The Memphis Symphony Orchestra will perform the work on Thursday, May 5, and Friday, May 6, (at 7:30 p.m. both days) at the Halloran Centre Downtown as part of their “Orchestra Unplugged” series. On Saturday, May 7, the MSO will perform the piece in a free show at First Baptist Church of Memphis (200 E. Pkwy. N.) to benefit the OUTMemphis Metamorphosis Project, a nationally recognized program for LGBTQ youth who are facing homelessness and instability. Donations for the Metamorphosis Project will be accepted at that event. Tickets for the Halloran Centre performance are $37.50. Click here for more information. — Bianca Phillips

Ballet Memphis presents “Collaborations” from May 6-8. (Courtesy of Ballet Memphis)

“Collaborations” at Ballet Memphis, Friday-Sunday:

This joint production between the upper-level Ballet Memphis school and Stax Music Academy students premieres Friday in Ballet Memphis’ Fly Studio. The one-hour show includes new works and serves as a goodbye to three Youth Ballet Memphis seniors. 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. $12. 2144 Madison Ave. Click here for more information . — Elle Perry

Members of Lavendear are both playing and organizing this weekend’s MVP Fest. (Nick “Nix” Shaw/Courtesy of Joseph Baker)

MVP Fest at Society Skatepark and the Hi-Tone, Friday-Saturday:

Crosstown High senior Joseph Baker organized MVP Fest (short for Memphis Venue Provision Festival) alongside several classmates as part of a school project. The music festival, which benefits the National Independent Venue Association, starts on Friday, May 6, at Society Skatepark (583 Scott St.) with music by Joybomb, Killbosby, Pan de Muerto and others. On Saturday, May 7, at 7 p.m., the fest moves to the Hi-Tone (282 N. Cleveland St.) and features local ’90s punk band Pezz, as well as Baker’s own band, Lavendear. $10 each day. Read more about the festival here. — Phillips

The Keesha Pratt Band performs at the 2018 International Blues Challenge. This year’s event runs from May 6-9 on Beale Street. (Courtesy of Memphis Blues Foundation)

International Blues Challenge on Beale Street, Friday-Monday:

Memphis may be the home of the blues, but there are great blues bands all over the world. And they’re coming to Memphis this week to compete in the annual International Blues Challenge. Every year, blues musicians descend on Memphis to play bars and clubs up and down Beale Street in this competition. While the final-round performances are the main event, the Blues Challenge also includes seminars, master classes, film screenings, networking events and more. Times and locations vary. Weekend passes are $100 and can be purchased at IBC Headquarters at 152 Beale St. (no online sales). Nightly wristbands are $10-$15 and will be sold at participating Beale Street clubs. See the full schedule here. — Phillips

Shelby Farms Park will host “Canoes and Cocktails” at Hyde Lake on May 6 (and every Friday through September). (Courtesy of Shelby Farms Park)

“Canoes and Cocktails” at Shelby Farms Park, Friday:

There are few experiences in life better than boating and drinking. Every Friday from May through September at Shelby Farms Park, you can experience both at “Canoes and Cocktails” event (but not at the same time; for obvious safety reasons, the drinking happens after the canoeing). This guided evening paddle on Hyde Lake promises sunset views paired with Old Dominick’s specialty cocktails, wine, beer and snacks from Corky’s. The paddle session lasts about 45 minutes, but there are yard games and firepits to keep you entertained well into the evening. Guests are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets and chairs. 6:30 to 9 p.m. (Times change weekly to adjust for sunset, so be sure to check their website for future event times). Tickets range from $35-$80. 6903 Great View Drive North. Click here for more information. — Phillips

Workers construct several pieces in the Memphis Botanic Garden’s new “Alice’s Adventures at the Garden” sculpture exhibition. This exhibition opens on May 6. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

“Alice’s Adventures at the Garden” at Memphis Botanic Garden, opening Friday:

Get ready to fall down the rabbit hole at Memphis Botanic Garden this weekend as they open “Alice’s Adventures at the Garden,” an Alice in Wonderland-inspired exhibition of floral sculptures. The first full exhibit there since 2019, “Alice’s Adventures” features a 20-foot-tall Red Queen, a rotating Alice centerpiece and rabbit sculptures created by both local and international artists. Throughout the exhibition, the garden will host Wonderland-themed literacy programs and more. The exhibition opens on May 6 for Memphis Botanic Garden members and May 8 for the general public and runs through October 2022. Hours vary. Cost is included in garden admission. 750 Cherry Rd. Read more about the exhibition here. — Phillips

A dog enjoys a Mempop at Crosstown Concourse. Concourse will host Puppypalooza — a festival for dogs — on May 7. (Stacy Wright/Courtesy of Crosstown Concourse)

Puppypalooza at Crosstown Concourse, Saturday:

Crosstown Concourse may be the most dog-friendly building in the city. Not only are leashed pups always allowed inside, Concourse also hosts an annual (or at least it was supposed to be, before the pandemic canceled it for 2020 and 2021) festival for dogs. This free event on the Concourse plaza features a doggie costume contest (seriously, is there anything cuter?), a blessing of the animals provided by Church Health, dog portraits, dog storytime, a DJ and — get this — a drag performance by Moth Moth Moth. Plus, Crosstown’s Dawg Team Apparel will be there selling merch, and Brewbakers Barkery will be on-site with snacks (for dogs, that is). Don’t have a dog? No worries. Local rescue groups will be on-hand for adoptions. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. 1350 Concourse Ave. Click here for more information. — Phillips

Rozelle-Annesdale Chalk Fest at Rozelle-Annesdale Park, Saturday:

Crosstown High School students are throwing this community block party, which will feature chalk art, as well as food, music and games. Free. Noon to 3 p.m. Rozelle Street at Nelson Avenue. — Perry

Bobby and Derravia Rich own Black Seeds Urban Farms, where artist Kris Keys, right, will host a Mother’s Day event on May 7. (Daja E. Henry/Daily Memphian)

Kris Keys’ Mother’s Day event at Black Seeds Urban Farms on Saturday:

Not sure what to do for Mother’s Day? How about an art workshop? Or maybe a lesson on botany? Or a tea tasting? Local fashion designer Kris Keys will host a Mother’s Day event that includes all of those things at Black Seeds Urban Farms on Saturday. Painting supplies are included with registration. Guests will taste teas from Mid-South Coffee & Tea Co. and learn about local botany and herbal medicine. Noon. $75. 580 N. Fourth St. Read more about the event here. — Phillips

Fair on the Square, Saturday-Sunday:

Fair on the Square is returning to Collierville after a two-year hiatus. This event has been held annually (except not during the worst parts of pandemic) since 1976 as a way to raise money for the town’s grants. There will be live entertainment and activities for children, plus local artists will sell crafts ranging from pottery and ceramics to clothing and handmade jewelry. 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday. Noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Free. 96 N Center St. in Collierville. — Abigail Warren

Mike Quinn puts shoulders in the smoker at Hog Wild-Competition Team at the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in 2021. (Jennifer Biggs/Daily Memphian file)

World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, at Liberty Park, Wednesday through Saturday:

During this annual four-day Memphis in May International Festival competition, barbecue teams from all over the globe compete for the World Champion title and a share of more than $140,000 in prize money. Categories include ribs, shoulder, whole hog, hot wings, sauce and “anything but pork,” which should be self-explanatory. The festival returns to its usual home, Tom Lee Park, next year. Doors open at 5 p.m. daily. $13 (general admission) to $495 (VIP). 333 S. Hollywood St. Click here for more information . — Perry