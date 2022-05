Upstate New York has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to zoos to visit. This is a list of 16 to put on your bucket list. But, we have made a slight change. This list covers not only zoos, but also animal sanctuaries, animal and bird rescue farms, animal adventure parks, and more. All are open to the public and they cover the area from the Catskills to the Adirondacks and all the way out to Western New York.

