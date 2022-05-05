ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

SBLive's All-South Texas Boys Basketball Teams: Edinburg Economedes' Ray De Leon is MVP

By Andrew McCulloch
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EsReO_0fU6Pl9h00

SBLive is recognizing the top boys basketball players throughout the state from this past season by unveiling All-Region teams and awards for Central, East, North, South and West Texas. Once the All-Region teams are released, we will unveil SBLive’s All-State Texas high school boys basketball teams and awards.

Earlier we unveiled our All-Region teams for Central Texas , East Texas and West Texas .

Now, it’s time to shift our focus to the Coastal Bend, Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio area and beyond by revealing our 2022 SBLive All-South Texas Boys Basketball teams and awards.

Several Class 6A stars from the Alamo City earned their spots on our All-South Texas teams after monster 2021-22 campaigns on the court.

San Antonio Wagner senior Austin Nunez, an Arizona State signee, captured our All-South Texas Boys Basketball Offensive Player of the Year award after shooting 45% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc to lead large-school players in the area with 28.1 points per game.

San Antonio Warren junior forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, meanwhile, locked down our All-South Texas Boys Basketball Defensive Player of the Year award after dominating the interior and averaging a 20-point, 13-rebound double double for the season.

Other notable selections include San Antonio Clark guard and Texas State signee Jordan Mason, Kingsville King guard Nate Garcia and Corpus Christi King forward Terrell King, and San Perlita guard Ely Terry, the area’s leading scorer who averaged 35 points per contest.

Here’s a complete look at SBLive’s All-South Texas Boys Basketball teams and awards:

RELATED: ALL-CENTRAL TEXAS | ALL-EAST TEXAS | ALL-WEST TEXAS

_____

SBLIVE’S ALL-SOUTH TEXAS BOYS BASKETBALL AWARDS :

MVP : Senior G Ray De Leon (Edinburg Economedes) — 27.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 4.7 steals, 3.7 blocks, 65.7% FG, 60.4% 3PT in 37 GP

Offensive Player of the Year : Senior G Austin Nunez (San Antonio Wagner) — 28.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals, 45.1% FG, 39.8% 3PT in 27 GP

Defensive Player of the Year: Junior F Jaylen Crocker Johnson (San Antonio Warren) — 20.9 points, 13.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 blocks, 1.1 steals, 54.7% FG in 35 GP

Newcomer of the Year : Freshman G Kingston Flemings (San Antonio Brennan) — 14.7 points, 6.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 44.4% FG, 39.6% 3PT in 40 GP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAdKd_0fU6Pl9h00
Kingston Flemings

Photo by Clara Sandoval

Coach of the Year : Noe Cantu (San Antonio Cole)

_____

SBLIVE’S ALL-SOUTH TEXAS BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS :

CLASS 6A

First Team All-South Texas :

Senior G Jaylon Pritchett (San Antonio Jay)

Senior G Jordan Mason (San Antonio Clark)

Senior F Xavier Kirk (San Antonio Warren)

Junior F Zayden High (Smithson Valley)

Senior C Nehikhare Igiehon (Schertz Clemens)

Second Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Andrew Olmeda (Weslaco)

Senior G Anariss Brandon (Converse Judson)

Senior F Theo Grant (Schertz Clemens)

Junior F Ian Tovar (Laredo Nixon)

Junior C Gianni Beltran (PSJA North)

Third Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Trey Thompson (San Antonio Reagan)

Junior G Ethan Moya (La Joya)

Sophomore F JJ Salazar (Los Fresnos)

Senior F Deon Williams (San Antonio Brennan)

Senior C KeShaun Napoleon (San Antonio LEE)

_____

CLASS 5A

First Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Robert Canul (McAllen)

Senior G Aidan Guerra (Corpus Christi Veterans)

Senior F Joseph Rincon (San Antonio Jefferson)

Senior F Terrell Palmer (Corpus Christi King)

Senior C Jadyn Smith (Victoria West)

Second Team All-South Texas :

Senior G Christian Guajardo (Brownsville Pace)

Senior G Arian Elizondo (McAllen Memorial)

Junior F Pete Herrick (Corpus Christi Flour Bluff)

Senior F Andrew Mendoza (San Antonio Southside)

Senior C Zack De Smith (San Antonio Brackenridge)

Third Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Aaron San Miguel (San Antonio Jefferson)

Senior G Chris Villarreal (San Antonio McCollum)

Senior F Teah Clay (San Antonio Veterans)

Senior F Joey Suarez (Edcouch-Elsa)

Junior C Jordyn Heard (Corpus Christi Veterans)

_____

CLASS 4A

First Team All-South Texas :

Junior G Matthew Soto (Somerset)

Senior G Nate Garcia (Kingsville King)

Freshman F Triston Handson (Sinton)

Junior F Ryan Bellino (La Vernia)

Senior C Jayson Cantu (Raymondville)

Second Team All-South Texas:

Junior G Anthony Chavarria (San Antonio Brooks Academy of Science & Engineering)

Senior G Shane Perales (Somerset)

Junior F Rylan Ward (Geronimo Navarro)

Senior F Tyler Moore (Bandera)

Senior C Dillon De Leon (La Vernia)

Third Team All-South Texas:

Junior G RJ Marquez (Pleasanton)

Senior G Jonas Tapia (Crystal City)

Junior F Lonnie Adkism (Corpus Christi Miller)

Senior F Cristian Rodriguez (Somerset)

Senior C Ryan Salas (Alice)

_____

CLASS 3A

First Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Trey Blackmore (San Antonio Cole)

Senior G Ryken Autry (Marion)

Senior F Mason Roe (Vanderbilt Industrial)

Junior F Jordan Balderaz (Lytle)

Senior C Clinton Onwuzurike (Edinburg IDEA)

Second Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Silas Livingston (San Antonio Cole)

Junior G Preston Cazales (Corpus Christi London)

Sophomore F Donny Thomas (Bishop)

Junior F Parker Martinez (Stockdale)

Senior C Landon Keck (Dilley)

Third Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Vicente Cantu (Dilley)

Senior G Devonte Perry (Goliad)

Senior G Jesse Resendez (Robstown)

Senior F David Bazaldua (Santa Rosa)

Sophomore C Nathan Guevara (Poth)

_____

CLASS 2A

First Team All-South Texas:

Junior G Kristopher Jones (Port Aransas)

Senior G Elliot Ramirez (Freer)

Senior F Jaxson Pipes (Falls City)

Junior F Jacob Amaro (Three Rivers)

Senior C Johnny Rodriguez (Sabinal)

Second Team All-South Texas:

Junior G Keyshaun Green (Flatonia)

Senior G Joel Rodriguez (Sabinal)

Senior F Riley Hurt (Ganado)

Junior F Chris Ibarra (Santa Maria)

Junior C Reagan Belvin (Aransas Pass)

Third Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Grant Jendrusch (Falls City)

Junior G Luke Law (Flatonia)

Senior F Deveon Saenz (Premont)

Junior F Jordan Kelley (Refugio)

Senior C Carson Rogers (Ganado)

_____

CLASS 1A

First Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Ely Terry (San Perlita)

Senior G Marcos Barrera (San Isidro)

Junior F Shawn Heritage (McMullen County)

Senior F Braylon Williams (Nordheim)

Junior C Dawson Simmons (Medina)

Second Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Rudy Mesa (McMullen County)

Junior G Wyatt Boatman (Medina)

Junior F Colton Dalton (D’Hanis)

Senior F Max Graciani (San Perlita)

Senior C Jared Jones (McMullen County)

Third Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Troy Allen (McMullen County)

Senior G Preston Stevens (Knippa)

Senior F Jaime Mendoza III (San Isidro)

Sophomore F TJ DeLeon (Medina)

Senior C Ethan Reyes (D’Hanis)

_____

PRIVATE SCHOOLS (TAPPS & SPC)

First Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Xavier Martinez (San Antonio Antonian)

Junior G Gerry Martinez (Brownsville St. Joseph)

Junior F Kendrick De Luna (San Antonio TMI Episcopal)

Senior F Eren Ertan (San Antonio Cornerstone Christian)

Senior C Matt Cuellar (Schertz John Paul II)

Second Team All-South Texas:

Junior G Caleb Marquez (Bulverde Bracken Christian)

Junior G Joshua Devora (San Antonio Central Catholic)

Senior F Jaylen Gardner (San Antonio TMI Episcopal)

Freshman F Isaiah Fox (San Antonio Antonian)

Senior C Michael Martinez (San Antonio St. Gerard Catholic)

Third Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Ashton Curling (Alamo Macedonian Christian)

Senior G Marc Eyman (San Antonio Christian)

Senior F Payton Reimer (Schertz John Paul II)

Junior F Nick Medrano (Corpus Christi John Paul II)

Senior C Cade Bush (Corpus Christi Incarnate Word)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Maria, TX
City
Alamo, TX
Flatonia, TX
Sports
Texarkana, TX
Basketball
Gilbert, AZ
Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Bellaire, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
Freer, TX
Education
City
Spring Branch, TX
City
Crystal City, TX
Somerset, TX
Education
City
Allen, TX
Marion, TX
Education
Refugio, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
Bishop, TX
Sports
Spring Branch, TX
Education
San Antonio, TX
Education
Laredo, TX
Education
City
San Isidro, TX
Alice, TX
Education
City
Nordheim, TX
City
Falls City, TX
City
Flatonia, TX
Bandera, TX
Sports
Gilbert, AZ
Education
City
Raymondville, TX
Laredo, TX
Sports
City
Pleasanton, CA
City
Lytle, TX
Tyler, TX
Sports
City
Livingston, TX
Victoria, TX
Basketball
City
Dilley, TX
City
Geronimo, TX
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Anthony, TX
Sports
City
San Perlita, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
City
Goliad, TX
Petaluma, CA
Sports
Refugio, TX
Education
Beeville, TX
Sports
Allen, TX
Basketball
Weslaco, TX
Sports
Edinburg, TX
Education
City
Pleasanton, TX
Parker, AZ
Sports
City
Judson, TX
Texarkana, TX
Education
Denton, TX
Sports
Frisco, TX
Education
Sinton, TX
Sports
Medina County, TX
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
City
De Leon, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Basketball
Local
California Education
Beeville, TX
Basketball
Medina County, TX
Education
City
Santa Rosa, TX
Tucson, AZ
Education
Rosenberg, TX
Education
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Anthony, TX
Education
Denton, TX
Education
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Rosenberg, TX
City
Stinnett, TX
Mason, TX
Education
City
Victoria, TX
City
Fulshear, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Education
City
Marion, TX
County
Medina County, TX
Somerset, TX
Sports
Terrell, TX
Sports
Rosenberg, TX
Sports
City
Troy, TX
Phoenix, AZ
Education
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
California Basketball
City
Aransas Pass, TX
City
Poth, TX
Mason, TX
Sports
City
Stockdale, TX
Troy, TX
Education
City
Freer, TX
City
Mason, TX
City
Palmer, TX
City
Parker, AZ
Fulshear, TX
Sports
Robstown, TX
Sports
City
Los Fresnos, TX
City
Bandera, TX
Poth, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
Petaluma, CA
Basketball
City
Frisco, TX
La Vernia, TX
Sports
City
Tyler, TX
City
Schertz, TX
Edinburg, TX
Basketball
Frisco, TX
Sports
City
Alice, TX
Bellaire, TX
Education
City
Petaluma, CA
Aransas Pass, TX
Sports
City
Weslaco, TX
City
Gilbert, AZ
Troy, TX
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
La Vernia, TX
Port Aransas, TX
Sports
City
Ganado, AZ
City
Terrell, TX
Rogers, TX
Sports
City
Sabinal, TX
City
Converse, TX
Frisco, TX
Basketball
City
San Antonio, TX
Victoria, TX
Education
Allen, TX
Education
La Vernia, TX
Education
Tyler, TX
Education
City
Edinburg, TX
Vanderbilt, TX
Basketball
Lytle, TX
Sports
Falls City, TX
Sports
City
D'hanis, TX
City
Texarkana, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Denton, TX
Basketball
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Petaluma, CA
Education
Falls City, TX
Education
Mcallen, TX
Education
Joshua, TX
Sports
City
Robstown, TX
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Terrell, TX
Education
City
Ganado, TX
Texarkana, TX
Sports
Bellaire, TX
Sports
Port Aransas, TX
Education
City
Rogers, TX
Vanderbilt, TX
Sports
Mcallen, TX
Sports
Marion, TX
Sports
Fulshear, TX
Education
City
Bulverde, TX
Tyler, TX
Basketball
City
Anthony, TX
Allen, TX
Sports
City
Joshua, TX
Alice, TX
Sports
City
Denton, TX
City
Port Aransas, TX
Brownsville, TX
Education
Beeville, TX
Education
Weslaco, TX
Education
City
Bishop, TX
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Sinton, TX
City
Vanderbilt, TX
City
Three Rivers, TX
Laredo, TX
Basketball
City
Somerset, TX
City
Laredo, TX
City
Refugio, TX
Tucson, AZ
Basketball
Pleasanton, TX
Sports
City
Premont, TX
Edinburg, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Brownsville, TX
Sports
City
Edcouch, TX
Three Rivers, TX
Sports
Local
Arizona Education
City
Knippa, TX
City
Tilden, TX
Pleasanton, TX
Education
City
Beeville, TX
Victoria, TX
Sports
Los Fresnos, TX
Sports
The Uvalde Leader-News

Reid competes at state

After earning high marks in journalism at the regional University Interscholastic League academic competition in La Vernia on April 23, Uvalde High School junior Kylee Reid qualified for state competition in three events. During the regional meet, Reid scored a total of 32 points, and ranked second in ready writing,...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#East Texas#West Texas#Boys Basketball#Highschoolsports#Sblive#Mvp#The Coastal Bend#San Antonio Clark#Kingsville King
News Channel 25

Late hit sparks Harker Heights to close Game One win

HEWITT, Texas — There's something about the Harker Heights Lady Knights and late-inning dramatics. In their bi-district series finale, the Lady Knights hit a walk-off grand slam to secure their place in the second round. Friday night, they needed more late-inning success to jump out to a 1-0 series lead against Sachse.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Yardbarker

Former Texas WR Kelvontay Dixon Sets Transfer Destination

Former Texas receiver Kelvontay Dixon won't be catching passes on the Forty Acres, but he'll continue his career in the Lone Star State. Dixon is expected to transfer to SMU to this upcoming season. He elected to enter the transfer portal following spring practice in Austin. A former top recruit...
AUSTIN, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Spencer shines at Lone Star Conference meet

KINGSVILLE — Lubbock Christian University thrower Bryce Spencer won one event and finished second in two others during the three-day Lone Star Conference outdoor track and field championships that concluded Saturday. Spencer, from Sundown and South Plains College, won the hammer throw with a mark of 188 feet, 8 inches. He took second in...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KTRE

Nac’s Taye Tilley, Grapeland’s Cadarian Wiley host signing days

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two talented East Texas athletes held signing day ceremonies Friday afternoon. In Nacogdoches Tay Tilley signed with Champions Academy in the Houston area. It is a prep program so after next season Tilley hopes to move on to Sam Houston. Tilley was honorable mention all-district and played for the Nacogdoches All-Stars in the annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
621
Followers
669
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy