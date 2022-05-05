SBLive's All-South Texas Boys Basketball Teams: Edinburg Economedes' Ray De Leon is MVP

SBLive is recognizing the top boys basketball players throughout the state from this past season by unveiling All-Region teams and awards for Central, East, North, South and West Texas. Once the All-Region teams are released, we will unveil SBLive’s All-State Texas high school boys basketball teams and awards.

Earlier we unveiled our All-Region teams for Central Texas , East Texas and West Texas .

Now, it’s time to shift our focus to the Coastal Bend, Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio area and beyond by revealing our 2022 SBLive All-South Texas Boys Basketball teams and awards.

Several Class 6A stars from the Alamo City earned their spots on our All-South Texas teams after monster 2021-22 campaigns on the court.

San Antonio Wagner senior Austin Nunez, an Arizona State signee, captured our All-South Texas Boys Basketball Offensive Player of the Year award after shooting 45% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc to lead large-school players in the area with 28.1 points per game.

San Antonio Warren junior forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, meanwhile, locked down our All-South Texas Boys Basketball Defensive Player of the Year award after dominating the interior and averaging a 20-point, 13-rebound double double for the season.

Other notable selections include San Antonio Clark guard and Texas State signee Jordan Mason, Kingsville King guard Nate Garcia and Corpus Christi King forward Terrell King, and San Perlita guard Ely Terry, the area’s leading scorer who averaged 35 points per contest.

Here’s a complete look at SBLive’s All-South Texas Boys Basketball teams and awards:

_____

SBLIVE’S ALL-SOUTH TEXAS BOYS BASKETBALL AWARDS :

MVP : Senior G Ray De Leon (Edinburg Economedes) — 27.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 4.7 steals, 3.7 blocks, 65.7% FG, 60.4% 3PT in 37 GP

Offensive Player of the Year : Senior G Austin Nunez (San Antonio Wagner) — 28.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals, 45.1% FG, 39.8% 3PT in 27 GP

Defensive Player of the Year: Junior F Jaylen Crocker Johnson (San Antonio Warren) — 20.9 points, 13.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 blocks, 1.1 steals, 54.7% FG in 35 GP

Newcomer of the Year : Freshman G Kingston Flemings (San Antonio Brennan) — 14.7 points, 6.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 44.4% FG, 39.6% 3PT in 40 GP

Kingston Flemings Photo by Clara Sandoval

Coach of the Year : Noe Cantu (San Antonio Cole)

_____

SBLIVE’S ALL-SOUTH TEXAS BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS :

CLASS 6A

First Team All-South Texas :

Senior G Jaylon Pritchett (San Antonio Jay)

Senior G Jordan Mason (San Antonio Clark)

Senior F Xavier Kirk (San Antonio Warren)

Junior F Zayden High (Smithson Valley)

Senior C Nehikhare Igiehon (Schertz Clemens)

Second Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Andrew Olmeda (Weslaco)

Senior G Anariss Brandon (Converse Judson)

Senior F Theo Grant (Schertz Clemens)

Junior F Ian Tovar (Laredo Nixon)

Junior C Gianni Beltran (PSJA North)

Third Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Trey Thompson (San Antonio Reagan)

Junior G Ethan Moya (La Joya)

Sophomore F JJ Salazar (Los Fresnos)

Senior F Deon Williams (San Antonio Brennan)

Senior C KeShaun Napoleon (San Antonio LEE)

_____

CLASS 5A

First Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Robert Canul (McAllen)

Senior G Aidan Guerra (Corpus Christi Veterans)

Senior F Joseph Rincon (San Antonio Jefferson)

Senior F Terrell Palmer (Corpus Christi King)

Senior C Jadyn Smith (Victoria West)

Second Team All-South Texas :

Senior G Christian Guajardo (Brownsville Pace)

Senior G Arian Elizondo (McAllen Memorial)

Junior F Pete Herrick (Corpus Christi Flour Bluff)

Senior F Andrew Mendoza (San Antonio Southside)

Senior C Zack De Smith (San Antonio Brackenridge)

Third Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Aaron San Miguel (San Antonio Jefferson)

Senior G Chris Villarreal (San Antonio McCollum)

Senior F Teah Clay (San Antonio Veterans)

Senior F Joey Suarez (Edcouch-Elsa)

Junior C Jordyn Heard (Corpus Christi Veterans)

_____

CLASS 4A

First Team All-South Texas :

Junior G Matthew Soto (Somerset)

Senior G Nate Garcia (Kingsville King)

Freshman F Triston Handson (Sinton)

Junior F Ryan Bellino (La Vernia)

Senior C Jayson Cantu (Raymondville)

Second Team All-South Texas:

Junior G Anthony Chavarria (San Antonio Brooks Academy of Science & Engineering)

Senior G Shane Perales (Somerset)

Junior F Rylan Ward (Geronimo Navarro)

Senior F Tyler Moore (Bandera)

Senior C Dillon De Leon (La Vernia)

Third Team All-South Texas:

Junior G RJ Marquez (Pleasanton)

Senior G Jonas Tapia (Crystal City)

Junior F Lonnie Adkism (Corpus Christi Miller)

Senior F Cristian Rodriguez (Somerset)

Senior C Ryan Salas (Alice)

_____

CLASS 3A

First Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Trey Blackmore (San Antonio Cole)

Senior G Ryken Autry (Marion)

Senior F Mason Roe (Vanderbilt Industrial)

Junior F Jordan Balderaz (Lytle)

Senior C Clinton Onwuzurike (Edinburg IDEA)

Second Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Silas Livingston (San Antonio Cole)

Junior G Preston Cazales (Corpus Christi London)

Sophomore F Donny Thomas (Bishop)

Junior F Parker Martinez (Stockdale)

Senior C Landon Keck (Dilley)

Third Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Vicente Cantu (Dilley)

Senior G Devonte Perry (Goliad)

Senior G Jesse Resendez (Robstown)

Senior F David Bazaldua (Santa Rosa)

Sophomore C Nathan Guevara (Poth)

_____

CLASS 2A

First Team All-South Texas:

Junior G Kristopher Jones (Port Aransas)

Senior G Elliot Ramirez (Freer)

Senior F Jaxson Pipes (Falls City)

Junior F Jacob Amaro (Three Rivers)

Senior C Johnny Rodriguez (Sabinal)

Second Team All-South Texas:

Junior G Keyshaun Green (Flatonia)

Senior G Joel Rodriguez (Sabinal)

Senior F Riley Hurt (Ganado)

Junior F Chris Ibarra (Santa Maria)

Junior C Reagan Belvin (Aransas Pass)

Third Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Grant Jendrusch (Falls City)

Junior G Luke Law (Flatonia)

Senior F Deveon Saenz (Premont)

Junior F Jordan Kelley (Refugio)

Senior C Carson Rogers (Ganado)

_____

CLASS 1A

First Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Ely Terry (San Perlita)

Senior G Marcos Barrera (San Isidro)

Junior F Shawn Heritage (McMullen County)

Senior F Braylon Williams (Nordheim)

Junior C Dawson Simmons (Medina)

Second Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Rudy Mesa (McMullen County)

Junior G Wyatt Boatman (Medina)

Junior F Colton Dalton (D’Hanis)

Senior F Max Graciani (San Perlita)

Senior C Jared Jones (McMullen County)

Third Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Troy Allen (McMullen County)

Senior G Preston Stevens (Knippa)

Senior F Jaime Mendoza III (San Isidro)

Sophomore F TJ DeLeon (Medina)

Senior C Ethan Reyes (D’Hanis)

_____

PRIVATE SCHOOLS (TAPPS & SPC)

First Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Xavier Martinez (San Antonio Antonian)

Junior G Gerry Martinez (Brownsville St. Joseph)

Junior F Kendrick De Luna (San Antonio TMI Episcopal)

Senior F Eren Ertan (San Antonio Cornerstone Christian)

Senior C Matt Cuellar (Schertz John Paul II)

Second Team All-South Texas:

Junior G Caleb Marquez (Bulverde Bracken Christian)

Junior G Joshua Devora (San Antonio Central Catholic)

Senior F Jaylen Gardner (San Antonio TMI Episcopal)

Freshman F Isaiah Fox (San Antonio Antonian)

Senior C Michael Martinez (San Antonio St. Gerard Catholic)

Third Team All-South Texas:

Senior G Ashton Curling (Alamo Macedonian Christian)

Senior G Marc Eyman (San Antonio Christian)

Senior F Payton Reimer (Schertz John Paul II)

Junior F Nick Medrano (Corpus Christi John Paul II)

Senior C Cade Bush (Corpus Christi Incarnate Word)