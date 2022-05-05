Police: Man wanted for sexually assaulting 13-year-old boy

NEW YORK - Police hope new video helps track down a man they say sexually assaulted a teenage boy in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the suspect approached the 13-year-old Monday afternoon near Rockaway Parkway and Winthrop Street.

He allegedly told the boy he had a knife and forced him to another location, where he sexually assaulted him.

The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation but was not physically hurt.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.