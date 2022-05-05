Soldier Field hosts opening ceremony for Special Olympics

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The athletes are back making a grand entrance, celebrating our differences, and showing the power and joy of sport.

At Soldier Field, the opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics are underway. Organizers said they are so happy to see it back after it was canceled for the past two years because of the pandemic.

More than 1,500 Special Olympians strutted onto the field to the cheers of coaches, family members, and fans. Special Olympics began in Illinois, with the first games at Soldier Field in 1968.

Next week, the athletes compete in more than 25 track and field events at Eckersall Stadium on 82nd Street.