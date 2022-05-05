ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs' Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith help kick off Kansas City BBQ Festival

By Charles Goldman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04e72w_0fU6PPgb00

A pair of Kansas City Chiefs offensive linemen took part in a strange ritual, which helped kick off the second annual Kansas City BBQ Festival.

Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith joined Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas for the “Pardoning of the Pig ceremony,” which kicks off the festival. A pair of pigs, who were aptly named “Chewbacon” and “Ham Solo” for Star Wars day (May 4th), were both granted clemency by Mayor Lucas with an assist from Humphrey and Smith.

Humphrey and Smith got a very hands-on experience with the two pigs that they pardoned. KCTV5’s Emily Rittman captured some moments from the event:

The Kansas City BBQ Festival isn’t a barbecue contest, but instead, it’s a celebration of all things barbecue. The free event brings in some of the best of the best pitmasters from around the country. Those in attendance can purchase food and drink, enjoy live music, games and BBQ tutorials from the best in the business.

The Kansas City BBQ Festival takes place this weekend from Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. You can find out more about the event here.

KANSAS CITY, MO
