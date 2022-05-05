ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival kicks off in newly renovated theater

By Hannah Flood
fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - On Thursday the Minneapolis St. Paul Film Society kicking off the 2022 Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival at their newly renovated, full-time home at The Main Cinema on St. Anthony Main. This is the first time the festival has been back in person since...

www.fox9.com

KARE 11

Spring into Uptown for a celebration of diversity

MINNEAPOLIS — In the heart of Minneapolis' Uptown there's a celebration that is showcasing the area's diverse community through performances, demonstrations, food, art, and activities. The Uptown Association and Amazing Thailand have come together to throw a multiculture block party called Spring Into Uptown: A Cultural Celebration of Traditions,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fun 104.3

Minnesota’s 8 Most Romantic Places Within 90 Minutes of Rochester

The topic of romantic places came up today and it got me thinking about some of the best spots to go for a romantic date night or even a romantic weekend getaway. So I did a little digging and ended up finding a list of the 13 most romantic places in Minnesota. Some of them are up north, of course, but I wanted to focus on ones that are a little closer to home.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘This is What We Do’: Uptown Celebration Highlights Culture, Togetherness

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hundreds visited the area of Lake and Hennepin in Uptown Minneapolis Saturday, for one of the first block parties since the COVID-19 pandemic. “Spring into Uptown” featured live music, shopping and eating – with an emphasis on culture. “Uptown is a destination and place where people hang around together, ” said Karawan “Yin” Muangmode, general manager at Amazing Thailand on Hennepin. “We need this. We need everyone to reconnect. We need to use the food, the art, the culture, that we can bring and come up together.” Thai Monks and traditional dancers punctuated Saturday’s event, while other facets and vendors highlighted Ukrainian, Columbian, Korean, Native American, and Nepali cultures. “It’s super interesting, the kind of people we have involved in the city,” said artist Rock Johnson. “The perk of living in a city is that it’s a lot more inclusive and the more people of varied backgrounds you meet, the more you understand that everyone is kind of the same.” Muangmode says the festival offered a chance to heal as a community, following shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic and riots that lasted through portions of 2020. “It’s been a hurting, but let this be a healing, a healing festival,” she said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

3 must-try rooftop bars in the Twin Cities

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these Twin Cities spots as the weather warms up.1. Union RooftopDetails: A kitchen and bar with a year-round retractable glass enclosed dining room. Perks: Open late — rain, shine or snow — this place has got you covered, literally. Book a table here.Address: 731 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.2. The Lexington RooftopDetails: A swanky, seasonal patio atop a St. Paul institution.Of note: Be sure to check when the rooftop is open for the season.Address: 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul.3. Hewing Hotel RooftopDetails: Experience the Minneapolis cityscape from this upscale lounge with both indoor and outdoor seating, weather permitting.Perks: Fireplaces to keep warm plus a light bites menu.Address: 300 N Washington Ave., Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

