Creators welcome | Introducing OMPA’s New Website!

A revamp is in motion for The North Face, as the VF-owned brand further prioritizes circularity. For one, The North Face is switching up factory partners for its reverse logistics and launching a revamped Renewed (or resale) shopping experience as of Monday. The newest tech-inclined factory partner is Tersus Solutions, a Denver-based partner that has been working to close the loop on textile circularity since 2009. The North Face Renewed will utilize Tersus’ proprietary waterless cleaning technology to optimize product quality and performance, with Tersus housing all of the brand’s repair, refurbishment and reuse services. Other brands tapping the partner include Patagonia, REI, Arc’teryx, Allbirds and Eileen Fisher.

ECONOMY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO