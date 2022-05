Did you think mock drafts would stop just because the real thing just happened? Of course not. So here we have a Todd McShay way-too-early mock draft for 2023. There are always two points of interest in these type of mocks. One is the player picked. But the other is where the Cowboys are placed in the mock. Projections have to be made and it gives us an early feel of how the team is being perceived.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO