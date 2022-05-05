ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Cinco de Mayo: 9 surprising facts you didn't know

By HOLA! USA
Cinco de Mayo is a national holiday celebrated by thousands of Americans and Latinos embracing diversity and culture. Historically, Cinco de Mayo is celebrated to honor Mexican culture and the battle of Puebla, but the commemoration has become widely celebrated without many people knowing the real facts. Besides tacos rising in the food market, beer generates over $600 million during the holiday.

Here are some fascinating facts about the Mexican holiday to win your friends at Trivia night.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt brought the celebration to the US

In 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt presented the Good Neighbor Policy - a diplomatic policy to improve relations with Latin American countries. This policy encouraged interactions between the US and Latin America in a peaceful tone. The purpose was to redefine the way Americans perceived Latin Americans and other common stereotypes while maintaining unity. Since then, Cinco de Mayo has been celebrated in the US.

Los Angeles has the largest street fair

Los Angeles'Fiesta Broadway attracts over 500,000 people to the celebration and has the largest street fair celebration. The multi-block street fair is now rescheduled for June 14th and features mariachis, folkloric dancers, parades, piñatas and lots of tacos.

Cinco de Mayo is commonly confused with Independence Day

Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico's victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. Mexican Independence Day is celebrated on September 16th. Though the French lost the battle in Puebla they eventually won the war.

Denver has the second largest Cinco De Mayo celebration

Downton Denver has the second largest Cinco de Mayo celebration gathering an estimated 400,000 people. The celebration includes a parade, carnival rides, Chihuahua races, a taco eating contest and a lowrider show. The two-day event at Civic Center Park also features folkloric dancers, two stages with Latino performers, mariachis and some of the most delicious Mexican cuisine in Denver. Though the Celebrate Culture festival is canceled this year due to Covid-19, thousands of people flock to this one-of-a-kind celebration every year.

Cinco de Mayo is not a federal holiday

Though many people flock to the streets to buy tacos, for many Mexicans this holiday is a regular day. Banks, offices and stores remain open. But the celebration is mainly observed in Puebla, Mexico and other parts of the country.

Bush marks Cinco De Mayo a national holiday

It became a national holiday in the US in 2005. During the proclamation of the holiday, George Bush said "They've strengthened our economy by opening new businesses and expanding trade. And they have made our nation more hopeful by leading lives of faith and family." The purpose was to sign a comprehensive immigration bill and reform to secure the immigration laws."Immigration has made our land a great melting pot of talent and ideas." mentioned Bush during the Cinco de Mayo celebration speech.

Tennessee hosts a Chihuahua race

The original Running of the Chihuahuas has been Chattanooga's Cinco de Mayo tradition for over 12 years. The legendary race now has been copied in Washington DC, Phoenix, Pensacola and other cities. Chihuahua is a breed originated in Mexico and the race has attracted over 1000 racing chihuahuas and over 50,000 visitors.

Mole Poblano is the official dish

This iconic dish from Puebla, Mexico is the most consumed in Puebla. Though guacamole and tacos are popular in the US, this is the official dish of Cinco de Mayo. This traditional dish consists of a creamy and dark-chocolate sauce that is poured over chicken and served with Mexican-style rice and frijoles.

Vancouver celebrates the Mexican holiday with skydiving

Canadians have an interesting and fun way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and that involves skydiving boogie. The show involves aerial acrobatics and an annual air show.

