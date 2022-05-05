ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth to miss upcoming garden parties

By Alexandra Hurtado
 3 days ago

After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, garden parties are returning to Buckingham Palace this year—but not with Queen Elizabeth .

On Thursday, the palace announced the dates for the summer 2022 garden parties. Three parties are scheduled to take place at Buckingham Palace on May 11, May 18 and May 25, while one party will be held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland on June 29.

Queen Elizabeth will not be attending this year's garden parties
Queen Elizabeth will not be attending this year’s garden parties

Her Majesty, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, will be represented by members of the royal family at the upcoming parties. The palace noted that details on who will be attending will be confirmed in due course.

Per the royal family’s website , “Garden Parties are an important way for The Queen to speak to a broad range of people from all walks of life, all of whom have made a positive impact in their community.”

Princess Anne , who is patron of the tri-service charity, The Not Forgotten Association, is set to host The Not Forgotten Association’s annual garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 12.

The Queen, who last hosted a garden party in 2019, celebrated her 96th birthday last month . To mark the special occasion, a new photo of Her Majesty standing between two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale, was released.

