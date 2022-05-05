ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum’s 18-year-old daughter Leni is the supermodel’s mini-me

By Rebecah Jacobs
 3 days ago

Heidi Klum is one of the most iconic supermodels to grace the industry, and now, her 18-year-old daughter is giving her a run for her money.

Leni Klum is showing everyone that modeling runs in the family, wearing a ’90-inspired denim jumpsuit in stylish new photos. The teen, who recently dyed her hair brown, was photographed arriving at a high-profile Michael Kors dinner in London on Wednesday, May 4.

The famous daughter looked absolutely gorgeous in the snaps, accessorizing the all-denim look with a heavy gold chain around her neck and a gold handbag to match. She completed the look with open-toed white heels and cinched the jumpsuit with a matching denim belt.

Even though she’s just walking down the street in the pictures, it’s impossible not to notice just how natural Leni is in front of the camera. The 18-year-old told Extra in September 2021 that she was always around the world modeling, thanks to her mom.

“I had grown up going to work with my mom,” she said in the interview. “Ever since 11 or 12 years old I’ve been begging her and then finally I turned 16 and she said that I could finally start modeling.”

Fans saw the America’s Got Talent judge return to her post to join fellow iconic supermodels Tyra Banks , Alessandra Ambrosio , and Candice Swanepoel for a SKIMS campaign with Kim Kardashian last month.

“What a blast it was shooting with @tyrabanks @alessandraambrosio and @candiceswanepoel for the new @skims “Fits Everybody collection. It has been a while since we were all together so it was so special to be reunited,” Heidi wrote in her Instagram caption at the time. “Thank you @kimkardashian for making it happen.”

Luckily, the proud mom can take a step back from modeling knowing her daughter is gonna take the industry by storm.

