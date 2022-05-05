Inaugural HBCU Gameday Classic to be hosted by Lincoln University

Today is another milestone on the journey we are taking here at HBCU Gameday, and one that we are very proud of. We have partnered with Lincoln University (PA) to sponsor the inaugural HBCU Gameday Classic men’s basketball tournament.

The tournament will feature Lincoln University, Cheyney University, the University of District of Columbia, and Bluefield State College. The HBCU Gameday Classic will be held Saturday, November 26, and Sunday, November 27.

Sunday’s slate includes the Battle of the Firsts as the host Lions will welcome Cheyney to Manuel Rivero Gymnasium.

“I am extremely excited that Lincoln University will be hosting the HBCU Gameday Classic for the 2022-23 season,” said Corey Lowery , Lincoln University’s head men’s basketball coach. “This is an excellent venue that will showcase the high-level play and talent within the HBCU community. Fans across the country will be able to witness the competitiveness of HBCUs along with a Game Day playing second-to-none environment. There is pride that exists amongst HBCUs that makes every game a rivalry. This will be an exciting event for the fans and players.”

HBCU Gameday has CIAA Roots

HBCU Gameday was founded by and is operated full time by a core group of people with CIAA roots. So for our first real philanthropic effort to be a basketball tournament hosted at a CIAA institution is very fitting.

“We’re so excited to partner with Lincoln University on this event. We’ve been shining a light on HBCUs virtually for ten years now, so to be able to do it physically is truly a dream come true,” said HBCU Gameday founder and WSSU alumnus Steven J. Gaither.

HBCU Gameday will stream the games on their platform and will have unprecedented access to the behind-the-scenes of putting this tournament together.

Wali Pitt, one of our managing partners who leads our cinematic efforts as well, is really excited to dive into telling the story of this tournament’s origins.

“Not only am I excited to showcase HBCU basketball on our platform but to be able to give our audience a cinematic behind the scenes look at a black college hoops tournament is something I’ve always wanted to do, and to do it with our own tourney is icing on the cake,” said Pitt who grew up in the shadow of Winston-Salem State University and started his college career at North Carolina Central University.

Honoring the Legacy

The most important thing to me is being just a small part of the legacy of black college basketball. While I was in school at WSSU I had the opportunity to get to know Clarence “Big House” Gaines as his coaching career was coming to an end. The stories that he told and the lessons he poured into me as one of his students will always be a part of me. Getting to interview the legendary John McLendon several times as a student was an opportunity whose significance I didn’t truly understand until years later. Now I am a part of a group at HBCU Gameday that can help in our small way to provide a little energy into black college basketball.

It’s also a salute to our fans who have supported our dream of growing the service that we provide at HBCU Gameday. Because of your support we are now in a position to be able to give back to the institutions that make our business possible.

We’ll have more updates and details on the HBCU Gameday Classic in the months to come. We are very excited for this opportunity.

