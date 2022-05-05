Highway 10 full weekend closures in Anoka, Elk River set for May 6-9

MnDOT advises motorists to consider alternate east/west routes to avoid delays

Weekend travelers planning to drive on Highway 10 in the northwest Twin Cities metro area are advised to seek alternative routes as the Minnesota Department of Transportation will close Highway 10 in Anoka and Elk River this upcoming weekend, May 6-9, for construction.

Here’s what to plan for:

MnDOT will close both directions of Highway 10 between Highway 47/Ferry Street and 7th Avenue from 10 p.m. on Friday, May 6, until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 9, so construction crews can remove and replace water mains, sanitary sewer and storm sewer utilities beneath the highway near 4th Avenue.

Drivers will be detoured on Highway 610, Interstate 94 and Highway 101. Westbound motorists will be routed onto the detour for westbound motorists in Elk River to continue on westbound Highway 10 (see below). If possible, MnDOT advises westbound drivers to use Interstate 94 to reach destinations west of the Twin Cities metro area.

At the same time, Highway 10 in Elk River will close in both directions at the Highway 10/101/169 interchange from 10 p.m. on Friday, May 6, until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 9 so construction crews can remove the northbound Highway 101/169 bridge over Highway 10. Westbound Highway 10 drivers will detour on northbound Highway 169 to Sherburne County Road 33 and back south on Highway 169 to reach westbound Highway 10. Drivers on eastbound Highway 10 will detour on southbound Highway 101 to Wright County Road 39/90th Street and back north on Highway 101 to eastbound Highway 10.

Nearby residents may experience some noise, lights and vibration as crews work 24 hours a day in both locations.

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather permitting and subject to change.

When possible, MnDOT asks motorists to consider a different highway route that doesn’t go through Anoka or Elk River, like I-94 if traveling east or west across Minnesota, or travel during off-peak hours. And, MnDOT asks people to help keep the communities safe by using posted detour routes and avoiding cutting through local neighborhoods.

For more information, including upcoming traffic impacts, and to sign up for email updates for either project, visit the Highway 10 Anoka webpage or the Highway 169 Redefine Elk River webpage.

If you have any questions about the projects, contact the Highway 10 Anoka project team at 763-400-3877 or info@hwy10anoka.com. The Highway 10 Elk River project team can be reached at 612-351-0303 or info@hwy169redefine.com.

Real time traffic information is available at 511mn.org or download the Minnesota 511 app on your Apple or Android device.