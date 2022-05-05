ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR’s First 200 MPH Car Goes Up for Sale With a Massive Price Tag

By TK Sanders
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AUfsc_0fU6F4hD00

The first NASCAR stock car to reach and maintain 200 MPH during a lap around a race track will likely fetch an enormous price at auction soon. Modern engineering has since “lapped” the fifty-year-old technology many times over, but at the time, the speedy feat signaled a new era for racing.

Now, the baby blue Dodge Daytona that Buddy Baker drove around Talladega Superspeedway’s oval in March of 1970 is up for sale. The car’s current owner, famed NASCAR crew chief Ray Evernham, will list the historic Daytona with no reserve at auction later this month. Mecum Auction officials expect to fetch between $350,000 to $450,000 when it crosses the block on Saturday, May 21, Fox News reports.

In September 1969, Charlie Glotzbach set a then-record of 199.446 MPH behind the wheel of the same Daytona. Six months later, Buddy Baker averaged 200.447 MPH during a private test at the same track, ushering in a new standard of speed as the sport moved away from its traditionalist roots to nationwide popularity.

The famed Dodge began its life as a Dodge 500 press car. It was stolen, recovered, and then converted into a race car ahead of the 1969 Daytona 500. After the race, it became one of the early Dodge Daytona development cars. The iconic nose cap, tall rear wing, and 426 cubic-inch V8 became a mainstay of the era as the Dodge returned to the track for competition.

NASCAR legends Bobby Allison, Dan Gurney, Bobby Isaac, and James Hylton all drove the car over the years. The car never won a NASCAR Cup Series race, but did win USAC Stock Car circuit races with Don White behind the wheel before retirement.

NASCAR Hall of Fame legend Richard Petty remembers the 200 MPH car era well, especially the dirt tracks

Ahead of the Bristol Dirt Race earlier in the season, NASCAR’s winningest driver in history, Richard Petty, weighed in on the evolution of track surfaces over the years. Petty even collected the sport’s final dirt track crown back in 1970 — the same year the Dodge Daytona broke the speed record — until Bristol brought back the spectacle in 2021.

“When my dad first started, it was all dirt,” Petty remembered. “When I started, at least half the races were dirt and we ran dirt throughout the ‘60s. We were fortunate to win on dirt in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 1970, which was the last dirt track race until they came to Bristol.

“Dirt is the groundwork for what NASCAR is now with the superspeedways and all that. If we hadn’t had the dirt tracks, we wouldn’t be here. It’s good to have a throwback and say we’re going to Bristol. It’s dirt and where NASCAR started. It makes me feel good that our history [lives on].”

Comments / 31

Huffman Walter
3d ago

The "TV NASCAR" of today is a joke...and they don't even know we laugh at them...THATS what's sad..... 😆

Reply(4)
18
Steelervic
2d ago

I would be willing to bet there’s not a single active driver today that could take that car out and keep it on the track at 200 mph.

Reply
4
Christy Klein
3d ago

It belongs in the Hall of Fame NASCAR Museum in Moresville, NC!!

Reply
8
Related
Outsider.com

Randy Pemberton, Retired NASCAR Broadcaster, Dead at 62

Popular NASCAR broadcaster and analyst Randy Pemberton passed away unexpectedly Friday night. He was 62. Brother of former Cup Series VP of competition Robin Pemberton and JRM competition director Ryan Pemberton, Randy leaned into the media aspects of the sport, gaining immense popularity in the 1990’s Winston Cup era. The native New Yorker first gained an audience as the voice of Inside Winston Cup Racing on TNN. He also hosted a call-in show where racing fans could contribute live to the broadcast, similar to radio formats.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

The ‘Happy Days’ Stars You Probably Didn’t Know Were Siblings

While Erin Moran starred in over 230 episodes of “Happy Days,” her sibling and fellow actor, John Moran, only starred in one alongside his sister. Most “Happy Days” fans probably don’t remember the Moran siblings starring together in the episode. It took place in Season 3 and was titled “Football Frolics.” Per IMDb, the synopsis on the episode reads, “Richie, Ralph & Potsie decide to babysit 15 kids at once, to earn fast money to attend a big football game.”
CELEBRITIES
Autoweek.com

Caitlyn Jenner’s Next Chapter as Race Team Owner Begins This Weekend

Caitlyn Jenner is the owner of the Jenner Racing team in the W Series, which debuts this weekend in Miami. Driving for Jenner are Jamie Chadwick, former W Series champion, and 17-year-old Chloe Chambers. The W Series serves as an undercard support series to Formula 1, with two races scheduled...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Gurney
Person
Ray Evernham
Person
Richard Petty
Person
Bobby Allison
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dangerous Post-Race Incident

John Hunter Nemechek's win at the Dead on Tools 200 on Friday was almost marred by an unfortunate post-race incident. As Nemechek was being interviewed following his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series of 2022, a beer thrown from the crowd nearly beaned him. It wound up striking his car.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

How Much Does ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Make Per Episode?

Tom Selleck has been appearing on both the big and small screen for nearly 60 years. Since 1965, Tom Selleck has honed his skills, building a resume that makes the Blue Bloods star a hot commodity in Hollywood. And because he’s such a popular actor, producers have no problem whatsoever paying him as such. For each episode of Blue Bloods, Tom Selleck makes $200,000 – that’s about $4 million per season!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Race Car Driver#Nascar Cup Series#Dodge#Talladega#Superspeedway#Daytona#Mecum Auction#Fox News
Outsider.com

John Wayne Actually Invented a New Type of Punch for Films

John Wayne did establish himself as one of the greatest actors ever in Western films. But did you know that he invented a punch? The venerable actor did just that as he changed the narrative, so to speak. Before “The Duke” started duking it out with bad guys, the good guys usually were following the rules of fighting. Not with John Wayne.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: One Star Was Often Difficult To Work With on Set

The eight stars who made up the classic TV family on The Brady Bunch seemed blissfully happy on the outside. But one star was notoriously unhappy and difficult to work with. That star was Mike Brady’s Robert Reed. While the actor was perfectly pleasant with his cast members, he had beef with the style of the series. And he constantly made that known.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star Cindy Williams Recalls Hilarious Ron Howard Road Trip Story

Actress Cindy Williams of Laverne & Shirley fame actually did have some interactions with fellow actor Ron Howard. Sure, they crossed paths on Howard’s show Happy Days. After all, Williams and her on-screen partner Penny Marshall started their act as Shirley Feeney and Laverne DeFazio on the other sitcom. There was a time, though, when Williams and Howard were together for some work.
CELEBRITIES
gmauthority.com

Mint 203-Mile 1987 Buick GNX Back On Bring A Trailer

The Buick Regal Grand National as we know it was produced from 1984 to 1987. As the mid-size rear-wheel-drive platform was coming to its end, Buick wanted to send the Grand National off with a bang. Working with ASC/McLaren Performance Technologies, they created the King of the Grand Nationals, the 1987 Buick GNX (Grand National Experimental).
HOME & GARDEN
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Two Massive Black Bears Filmed in Full-On Brawl in Middle of the Road in Gatlinburg

Whenever you’re out in the Great Smoky Mountains, you gotta have your head on a swivel. Two black bears broke into a fight in Gatlinburg recently. They proved that no matter what campsite you are at, no matter what trail you are on, the wildlife of the mountains will find you. Now, black bears are usually smaller, and not as aggressive as other bears. These two are proving those general truths to be a little incorrect.
GATLINBURG, TN
Outsider.com

WATCH: Blake Shelton Brings Wife Gwen Stefani Out for Surprise Duet at Country Thunder Arizona Concert

Blake Shelton treated the Country Thunder audience this weekend to a fabulous surprise guest. Hello, Mrs. Shelton, want to come out and sing?. Shelton and Gwen Stefani still are doe-eyed newlyweds for a few more weeks. So yes, they sing together, morphing the Oklahoma country twang and SoCal pop cool into one unique hybrid sound. They also have nicknames for each other. She’s “Pretty Girl.” He’s “Blakey.”
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

450K+
Followers
48K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy