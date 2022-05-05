Edwardsville encourages preservation of trees in new program

In this 2021 file photo, Edwardsville Beautification and Tree Commission members plant flowers in pots to be placed along Main Street in downtown Edwardsville. (Scott Marion | The Intelligencer)

Edwardsville is ready to set up the city’s new heritage tree program.

Borrowing an idea from Kirkwood, Missouri, Alderman Chris Farrar pitched a resolution from the Edwardsville Beautification and Tree Commission (EBTC) during the city's public services committee meeting on April 26. Aldermen unanimously endorsed the plan and moved it to Monday's city council meeting where it was approved.

The program would encourage the preservation of established, mature trees on private land and visible from the public right-of-way within the city, according to the city's master plan that governs tree planting, maintenance, preservation and removal.

The commission, with its new, part-time city arborist and city staff will record tree locations, height, width and type in addition to encouraging the preservation of specific tree varieties.

This voluntary program would permit private citizens to nominate trees for documentation and acknowledge that property owners are responsible for maintaining, pruning and taking care of the trees. Nominators need not be land owners of the trees on their property.

Farrar said hopefully, owners will use this program to become educated about the benefits of the program and how it can enhance a property.

"It's kind of hard to tell people what to do on their land; I don't know if we have that right but this at least provides some education to preserve some of these older trees," Farrar said.

Each nominated tree will be evaluated on the following standards - size, rarity, historic or notable event, age, special ecological value, location, aesthetics and the Illinois or National Register of Big Trees.

City Administrator Kevin Head reminded the committee that property owners have to provide written consent and provide a signature to participate in the program; a nomination is not automatic permission or inclusion. If homeowners decline, it ends there.

If a nominated tree is on city-owned property, the city arborist or EBTC should notify the director of public works about the nomination and ask for permission to evaluate that tree or trees.

Property owners whose trees have been nominated will be contacted for permission to evaluate the tree and potentially designate it as a Heritage Tree. Current homeowners who agree can always withdraw but the request must be in writing

However, if owners agree to the nomination but later move away, the previous owner must inform the new homeowner of the heritage trees on the property. The designation would remain in effect despite the property sale. Head said if the new owner doesn't want to maintain the tree and would rather cut it down, they must first notify the EBTC and the arborist in writing to get out of the program. The same process would need to be followed to delist a tree that gets removed due to poor health or damage beyond repair.