Olivia Rodrigo paused her DC concert to defend abortion rights, saying she's 'heartbroken' over Supreme Court draft opinion

By Rebecca Cohen
 3 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 iHeartRadio music awards.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

  • Olivia Rodrigo paused her Wednesday night concert in Washington DC to defend abortion rights.
  • "I couldn't pass up the opportunity to talk about how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court's potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade , " she said to fans.
  • The statement comes just days after a leaked draft opinion showed the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Olivia Rodrigo paused her Wednesday night concert in Washington DC to defend abortion rights just days after a leaked draft opinion penned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito showed the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"I couldn't pass up the opportunity to talk about how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court's potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade , " the 19-year-old popstar said to a cheering crowd.

"When a woman tells us her body should never be in the hands of politicians," Rodrigo said. "I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get."

"It's so important," she added.

The landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade established the constitutional right to an abortion.

The decision is currently under scrutiny as the Supreme Court is set to decide on Dobbs v. Women's Health — a case that calls into question whether a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks is constitutional.

