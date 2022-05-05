The story of Hopkins resident Katherine Marie’s life offers thoughtful reflections

Through many struggles, Marie persevered and shares a philosophy that helped guide her.

From a complicated pregnancy that gifted her twins to a breast cancer diagnosis at 46-years-old, longtime Hopkins resident and cancer coach Katherine Marie reflects on life’s ups and downs in her new book.

The book, titled “Fearless Action: Strategies and Stories to Help You Manage Your Fears and Pursue Your Goals” was released on April 5. A book signing was held locally at Munkabeans Coffeehouse on April 23, where Marie engaged with friends and members of the community about her story.

“It felt like a big hug. It was exactly what I needed,” she said.

Marie both designed and published the book herself in hopes of getting the information out as soon as possible. When deciding if she wanted to write a book, she felt she had more reasons to write it than not.

“I kind of feel like I’m in a liaison position between patients and friends and family, to be the voice to say things that aren’t said. Between patients and family and friends, so much goes unsaid and there’s so much that gets miscommunicated, and I feel like I can be that voice to express what patients need and feel,” she said.

The book follows Marie’s life first as a mother of special-needs twins, a breast-cancer survivor and later as a cancer coach helping others through her business Inspired Vitality.

With each introspective story, she offers moments of reflection and advice for the reader, including something as simple as reminding women to do self-exams while also educating them about the complications of having dense breast tissue.

Marie’s writing offers an in-depth look into her mind throughout her struggles.

One passage dives into her fear of breast cancer recurrence and read, “One night I was home alone, sitting on my bed, propped up by pillows, and a cup of hot tea next to me, as I prepared to socialize. I felt so scared, down to my core, and I could not figure out how NOT to be scared. I began reading the message boards and found others talking about the fear of recurrence. Something one person said caught my attention and changed me. She said, ‘I don’t want to look back decades from now and realize I had lived that entire time in fear.’ It felt like a rope being tossed to me in quicksand, and as I emerged, it was like waking from a deep sleep.”

While Marie’s life at times felt dominated by a fear of recurrence, she kept going for her twin children above all.

“What I think propelled me forward when I became stuck is realizing I didn’t want to stay where I was, or rather moving forward and being at a different place. I wanted that more than staying stuck,” she said.

After taking readers through her life story, Marie dives into her coaching philosophy, focusing on the “ABLE strategy.” The acronym is broken down into acknowledge, breathe, listen and execute. She encourages readers to apply the strategy to their own lives.

Overall, being a cancer coach has been meaningful to Marie. After the death of a friend with breast cancer, she realized it was special for her to get to be someone’s emotional support outside of their family and to help provide them with resources.

”I think that’s really important for somebody to have,” she said, adding that the experience encouraged her to go back to school and become a coach for others. She also uses her life experiences to advocate for holistic wellness and emphasize the importance of employers supporting their employees’ personal lives.

For Marie, writing the book has ultimately allowed her to touch people’s lives.

“It’s been a very vulnerable process. It’s been an opportunity to reach people that I might not otherwise and it is also just a huge sense of accomplishment. For me, personally, it’s been so fulfilling just to know that I can set that goal and accomplish it, that I’m not just talking about doing goals but I’m also living (them),” she said.

Marie hopes that readers take away whatever they need from her book and apply it to their own lives.

Currently, Marie is seven years cancer-free and shows no sign of recurrence, which she does not take for granted.

More information about Marie can be found at inspiredvitality.life and her book can be purchased at https://books2read.com/fearlessaction.