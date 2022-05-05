Edina junior to perform in ‘All American Boys’

Jaden Corniea, a junior at Edina High School, will play the role of Quinn in a Stages Theatre Company and Capri Theater co-production of “All American Boys,” according to a news release.

Corniea has previously performed with Blue Water Theater Company and Morning Side Theater Company, the news release said.

“All American Boys” is based on the book by the same name, authored by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely. The play follows the lives of two high school boys, one who is Black and another who is white, while they “powerfully intersect after a violent act of racially motivated police brutality,” notes a description of the show in the news release.

The description continues, “Unfolding through the boys’ alternating perspectives, the story follows their journey as they grapple with the devastating impact of racism as it reverberates through their families, schools, and town.”

The production, directed by Theo Langason and Cody R. Braudt, will run through May 22 at Capri Theater in Minneapolis. Tickets begin at $14.

The show is recommended for ages 10-plus due to strong language and violence, the news release said.

“At its core, All American Boys is a story of personal resilience and communal resilience; we will do the necessary work to create a rehearsal process that bolsters and celebrates the strength and resilience of our communities. We have no interest in depicting Black pain for the benefit of white audiences,” Langason and Braudt said in the news release. “We mourn George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Philando Castile, and countless others who have been murdered by police. It is our hope that this production will be an opportunity for conversation and healing around the pain of police violence that continues to harm our communities locally and beyond.”

Stages Theatre Company is working with the Washburn Center for Children, which focuses on mental health and trauma healing, “to support the cast and crew during the rehearsal and performance processes and facilitate community conversations. These virtual conversations, open to all who attend a performance, aim to foster dialogue and healing,” the news release said. Family and educator resource guides will also be available to help families and schools have conversations with youth regarding the production.

An ASL-interpreted performance and a separate audio-described performance will occur May 7 at 7 p.m.

The show will also host a sensory-friendly performance May 8, at 1 p.m.

All ticket holders will be invited to attend virtual community conversations on the following dates: May 2, May 9 and May 16 6-7 p.m. Details will be sent closer to the dates.

To purchase tickets, go to stagestheatre.org or call the Box Office at 952-979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors (60+); $14 for children/students (ages 2-17). Group pricing for all productions is available for groups of 10 or more.