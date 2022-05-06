ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden Executive Order: Which Quantum Tech Stocks Could See Biggest Boost

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCwBq_0fU6BtKV00

A pair of Biden administration directives to bolster quantum computing technology in the United States could provide a similar lift to quantum tech stocks connected to companies that do everything from building quantum computers and processors to developing cybersecurity technology.

Discover: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
More: Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

On May 4, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to place the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee directly under White House authority, MarketWatch reported. That committee is the U.S. government’s primary independent expert body for quantum information science and technology.

Separately, the president signed an official memo that outlines his administration’s plan to enhance U.S. cybersecurity through the use of quantum computers. As Politico reported, one element of the memo directs the National Institute of Standards and Technology to study the landscape of cryptography in regards to quantum computing. According to some cryptographers, quantum computers with enough power could crack any existing code — a major national security issue.

“The presidential directives being released will help us balance the scientific and economic imperatives to move fast with our obligation to protect our people, communications and investments,” the White House said in a statement.

Related: 6 Alternative Investments to Consider for 2022

The heightened focus on quantum technology has roots in numerous initiatives, ranging from stronger cybersecurity to potential uses in electric vehicles.

So which stocks stand to gain?

A number of tech giants deal in quantum technology through individual products or business units, including Microsoft, IBM, Alphabet and Google. Even Honeywell International has a large quantum computing company, Quantinuum, that formed following the late 2022 merger of Honeywell Solutions and Cambridge Quantum. The new company is expected to go public by the end of 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report.

See: POLL: Do You Think the Government Should Increase SNAP Benefits?
Find: Student Debt: Biden ‘Not Considering’ $50k Loan Forgiveness but Will Look at Other Options

In terms of pure-play quantum technology stocks, MSN recently cited three in particular that might benefit from Biden’s directives: Arqit Quantum (ARQQ), Rigetti Computing (RGTI) and Quantum Computing (QUBT). Each stock trades on the Nasdaq, but none are exactly setting the world on fire right now, with all three trading for less than $10 a share.

Here’s a quick look, based on Yahoo Finance profiles:

  • London-based Arquit, which trades near $8, provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the U.K.
  • Rigetti, based in Berkeley, California, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its stock price trades near $7.
  • Quantum Computing is headquartered in Leesburg, Virginia, and provides software tools and applications for quantum computers. Its stock trades at around $1.50.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Biden Executive Order: Which Quantum Tech Stocks Could See Biggest Boost

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden announces 20 internet companies will give 'free' high-speed broadband for almost 50 million low income families to allow MORE people to work from home and 'stream high-definition shows and movies'

The Biden administration announced a plan to get high-speed internet to millions of Americans through subsidies and discounts agreed to by industry – putting work-from-home technology, plus educational and entertainment options into rural and low-income homes. 'High-speed internet service is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity,' the White House...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
Fox News

Biden admin reaches deal to provide 'free' internet plans for low-income households

President Joe Biden's administration reached a deal with 20 U.S. internet service providers to provide free internet access to Americans living in low-income areas Monday. ISPs such as AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and others agreed to provide "high-speed" internet access for $30 per month. The Biden administration also announced a federal subsidy for low-income households that will pay up to $30 for internet access, effectively making the plan free for qualifying households.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Cryptography#Quantum Computers#Stock#Quantum Tech Stocks#Marketwatch#The White House
Fast Company

Free internet from the government: How to see if you qualify under Biden’s new plan

Twenty of America’s largest broadband providers, including AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast, have agreed to offer high-speed internet to millions of Americans essentially for free. The Biden administration announced Monday that these providers—whose combined coverage reaches 80% of the U.S. population—have agreed to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, an...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Google
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

What is a recession, and should Americans be worried?

A growing number of Wall Street banks are forecasting an economic recession in coming years as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine, red-hot inflation and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are among the firms predicting an economic downturn within the...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
145K+
Followers
11K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy