EPS accepts enrollment for K-12 virtual pathway

Edina Public Schools has now opened enrollment into its Edina Virtual Pathway for all grades, kindergarten through grade 12. The district has expanded the elementary virtual pathway to include middle and high school students interested in an online learning experience, according to a district news release.

About 100 elementary students have been learning in online, multi-age classrooms throughout the 2021-22 school year. At Edina High School over 570 students are enrolled in online

courses this year, adding to their in-person class schedule.

The Edina Virtual Pathway was the result of an Edina School Board approval last fall, which requested that the district develop a comprehensive, fully online program for all grades.

The middle school Virtual Pathway will follow a structured schedule with an intentional balance between live on-screen interactions and off-screen independent work, the news release said. A student will begin each day with “live” advisory. Most classes will begin with a live check-in, followed by independent or collaborative work time, or individual support from the teacher. As students go through the online experience, responsibilities will expand in relation to the independence they achieve by being an online learner.

High school students who choose a fully online course schedule will receive a high-quality learning experience, work with qualified and caring teachers, and have access to a wide variety of courses to meet district graduation requirements. Before the school year begins, an “Online Success Workshop” will get students and their parents ready for a successful online experience with teacher meetings, an introduction to digital tools and learning platforms, and completion of an online learner readiness survey, the news release said. Students will also have access to the same academic and social-emotional support that is available to in-person students.

Edina High School will also continue to offer supplemental online courses next school year for students looking for flexibility in their in-person schedule.

The Edina Virtual Pathway is open to students in kindergarten through grade 12 anywhere in the state of Minnesota. Virtual Pathway parent information sessions will be held Thursday, May 12.

A session covering the elementary level will be held 6:30-7:15 p.m. A session covering middle and high school will take place 7:30-8:15 p.m.

To watch the meeting or see enrollment instructions and forms, go to edinaschools.org/virtualpathway.