11 students receive Connecting with Kids awards
Eleven Edina High School students were recognized by the Edina Community Foundation at its annual Connecting with Kids awards breakfast in March.
The Foundation typically honors a slate of six adults and one student, but this year’s Connecting with Kids Awards honored a list of students who have demonstrated leadership in organizing and implementing programs and events during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping youth in the community stay connected, a news release said.
The students honored were also those who brought student voice to community organizations.
Students who received recognition:
• Lila Emerson and Claire Wegman-Krider, Edina girls’ sports summit leaders
• Dedeepya Guthikonda and Izzy Wagener, Edina Reads Writing Contest organizers
• Sreeyutha Ratala, Camp Venom Coding Camp creator
• Connor Killilea, creative fundraiser for Second Harvest Heartland
• Francesca Lichtenberger and Sabeeh Mirza, Edina Human Rights and Relations Commission members
• Atman Jahagirdar, COVIDedu.org website developer
• Saketh Budideti and Kedar Simhadri, Hornet Mentor Connections organizers
