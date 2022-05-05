Ex-Nebraska lineman headed west for 2022

A former Nebraska defensive lineman will be heading west to continue his college career. Casey Rogers announced on Wednesday that he has committed to Oregon and will play for new first-year coach Dan Lanning. Rogers will also be playing for former Husker defensive line coach Tony Tuioti who had been in Lincoln for the last three seasons. He appeared in 19 games over the previous three years for Cornhuskers with 42 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his career. When Rogers announced that he had entered the transfer portal three weeks ago, I expressed concern due to the thin nature of the position group in the spring. With the additions of Ochaun Mathis and Devin Drew in the last week, that is no longer the case. Rogers was initially expected to compete for a starting job in 2022. Still, with those two transfer additions to the Cornhusker’s defensive line, the writing was on the wall, and a starting job on the line this season was looking less likely. Rogers chose the Oregon Ducks over Auburn and Southern California.

