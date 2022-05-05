ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Ex-Nebraska lineman headed west for 2022

By Evan Bredeson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pxa43_0fU6BfDZ00

A former Nebraska defensive lineman will be heading west to continue his college career. Casey Rogers announced on Wednesday that he has committed to Oregon and will play for new first-year coach Dan Lanning.  Rogers will also be playing for former Husker defensive line coach Tony Tuioti who had been in Lincoln for the last three seasons. He appeared in 19 games over the previous three years for Cornhuskers with 42 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his career. When Rogers announced that he had entered the transfer portal three weeks ago, I expressed concern due to the thin nature of the position group in the spring. With the additions of Ochaun Mathis and Devin Drew in the last week, that is no longer the case.  Rogers was initially expected to compete for a starting job in 2022. Still, with those two transfer additions to the Cornhusker’s defensive line, the writing was on the wall, and a starting job on the line this season was looking less likely. Rogers chose the Oregon Ducks over Auburn and Southern California.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Auburn, NE
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Recruits react to weekend in Norman visiting with the Oklahoma Sooners

It’s recruiting season for Oklahoma Football and over the last couple of weeks since the Sooners’ spring game, the key figures at OU have been out on the road meeting with high schools and building relationships across the country. Beyond recruiting particular kids, Oklahoma is recruiting schools and their coaches to buy into the vision that Brent Venables is putting in place in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs sign 7 players from rookie draft class

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced seven of the ten players from their rookie draft class. A report came in earlier that George Karlaftis had signed, but with the rookies arriving in Kansas City for minicamp, it was only a matter of time before other players officially signed their contracts with the team. On Friday, the majority of those players had a chance to put pen to paper.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Ex Nebraska#Husker#Cornhuskers#The Oregon Ducks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson lands in top 10 for top receiver recruit

Clemson remains active recruiting in the 2023 class as another player announced on Twitter that the Tigers are in his top 10 schools. The four-star wide receiver out of Lakeland (Fla.), Tyler Williams, announced he would be choosing between Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Syracuse, USC (Cali.) and USF. Williams would be an excellent addition to WRU, as he looks to have the potential to develop into a big-play machine for whichever program he chooses. Being a legitimate division one basketball player as well, Williams is an impressive athlete. Listed at 6’5,190 pounds, Williams is currently the No.26 receiver in the country and the No.190 ranked national prospect in the 2023 class according to 247Sports composite rankings. Top 10. pic.twitter.com/9zJfgYJHds — Tyler Williams (@Ty_Williams04) May 8, 2022 List 15 Twitter accounts all Clemson football fans need to follow  
LAKELAND, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elite JUCO WR Malik Benson names top 5 schools

Talented junior college wide receiver recruit Malik Benson has spent the past two seasons with Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas. Benson was originally a three-star recruit coming out of Lansing High School as a member of the class of 2021. Now, he is considered an unranked recruit coming out of Hutchinson. Don’t let Benson’s ranking fool you. He can play.
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: Odell Beckham to Cowboys? 2nd NFL team in Dallas? McCarthy's Lambeau return preserved

There’s a heavy dose of what-ifs in this edition of News and Notes. But we start with one thing Cowboys fans now know for sure: Mike McCarthy will make his return to Lambeau Field in 2022 as the coach of the visiting Cowboys. It’s sure to be sure a surreal day for the former Packers skipper and a contentious game on the (possibly) frozen tundra. There’s also concrete video evidence of the car accident that involved team owner Jerry Jones this week. It doesn’t prove what caused the wreck, but it suggests Jones is lucky he wasn’t injured.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Class of 2025 point guard says he’s a UNC fan; What does it mean for recruitment?

Hubert Davis and his staff are starting to build their recruiting boards for future classes, hoping to land some big talent for the UNC basketball program. While UNC has their eyes on the 2024 class, the focus will begin to shift to the 2025 class as well. One prospect that has started to gain attention from programs is point guard Mikel Brown Jr. The 5-foot-11, 140-pound guard has a total of five offers in his recruitment so far, with Auburn, Baylor, Coastal Carolina, Florida, and Presbyterian. But could the Tar Heels get involved sooner or later? Brown Jr. offered up an interesting...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn among list of SEC rivalries that will flourish with additions of Oklahoma, Texas

Once the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns join the SEC as late as the 2025-26 academic year, the conference has the opportunity for some new rivalries. The list of rivalries for the Auburn Tigers currently includes the ‘Iron Bowl’ with the Alabama Crimson Tide and the ‘Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry’ with the Georgia Bulldogs. But is there an opportunity for more rivalries when it comes to War Eagle? After all, rivalries are what make college athletics great.
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

107K+
Followers
153K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy