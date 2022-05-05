ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dead Shark Found Hanging At Florida High School

By CBSMiami.com Team
 3 days ago
PONTE VEDRA (CBSMiami) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with law enforcement, is investigating a reported senior prank gone too far when a dead shark was found hanging in an outdoor hallway at a high school near Jacksonville.

The disturbing discovery was made Thursday morning at Ponte Vedra High School in St. Johns County.

According to CBS affiliate Action News Jax , the shark was removed shortly after it was found. The incident was reportedly a senior prank. The school mascot is a shark.

The school, FWC, and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
