Hialeah, FL

Miami-Dade Observes First Countywide National Prayer Breakfast

By CBSMiami.com Team
 3 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron Desantis was in Hialeah on Thursday morning for Miami-Dade’s first-ever countywide National Prayer Breakfast.

The first Thursday of each May has been designated National Prayer Day. On Thursday, faith leaders along with elected officials were on hand for the county’s first annual event.

“It’s important, our nation has always needed prayer in times of challenges, especially like right now where we face great challenges,” said Senator Marco Rubio who appeared via video at the event.

Desantis, who was met with much fanfare at the event, reflected on how the pandemic affected people of faith.

“You would have states that would close churches while allowing liquor stores and strip clubs to be open. We all would have said there’s no way that could’ve happened, not in the United States, and we saw that in all these different states,” said Desantis.

National Prayer Day was created in 1952 by a joint Congressional resolution. It became a national holiday in 1988. The day marks a time to pray not just for ourselves and our loved ones, but also for our nation.

The Independent

Ron DeSantis says attendees at White House Correspondents Dinner are ‘reviled by so many Americans’

Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced that he “would never attend” and has “no interest” in the White House Correspondents Dinner after comedian Trevor Noah joked about his presence at the event last weekend. “One of my favorites, Ron DeSantis, is here,” Mr Noah said on stage. “Oh man, I’m actually surprised that he found the time. You know he has been so busy trying to outmaneuver Trump for 2024. I see you, Ron. I see you, player.”At a press conference on Monday, Mr DeSantis said that he was not present at the event and that Mr Noah’s falsehood demonstrates...
U.S. POLITICS
Ash Jurberg

The 9th grade dropout giving away millions in Florida

Herbert "Herbie" Wertheim has led a very interesting life. I write a lot about business leaders and entrepreneurs, but few have done as much as Herbie Wertheim. He grew up in a disadvantaged home, dropped out of high school in ninth grade, and avoided the Miami Juvenile Detention System for truancy by joining the US Navy at the age of 17.
FLORIDA STATE
