Boeing To Move HQ From Chicago To Arlington: WSJ

Boeing could be moving its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, according to the Wall Street Journal .

Sources told the outlet that the move would put top execs of the aircraft manufacturer closer to the Capitol Region.

Boeing's Chicago headquarters hosts about 500 employees and previously labelled it as a "ghost town," according to an article from Reuters in October 2021. The announcement is expected to come as early as next week, WJS reports.

Virginia Glen Youngkin released a statement regarding the announcement, saying "The decision to call Virginia home shows that the Commonwealth is the premier location for aerospace companies. I look forward to working with Boeing to attract even more talent to Virginia especially given its reputation for engineering excellence."

