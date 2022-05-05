ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Vaughn goes on the IL with a bruised right hand. ‘I’m not much of a doctor, but it’s painful,’ says Chicago White Sox OF.

By LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
White Sox batter Andrew Vaughn is hit during the ninth inning of a game against the Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 29, 2022. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the injured list with a bruised right hand, the team announced Thursday.

The move is retroactive to Monday.

Vaughn last played April 29 . He was hit in the right hand by a Mike Mayers pitch in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“Did the X-rays, did the MRI and everything was good, just tons of inflammation,” Vaughn said Wednesday . “I’m not much of a doctor, but it’s painful.”

Vaughn has a .283/.367/.566 slash line with three doubles, four home runs, 12 RBIs and five runs in 16 games. He is tied for the team lead in homers and leads the Sox in RBIs.

“Definitely been (doing) a little more each day, because right after I couldn’t even hold anything because it was so banged up,” Vaughn said. “But I can hold a bat, I can take some decent dry swings.”

Starter Lance Lynn (right knee surgery), relievers Joe Kelly (biceps nerve injury) and Garrett Crochet (season-ending Tommy John surgery), third baseman Yoán Moncada (right oblique strain) and left fielder Eloy Jiménez (right hamstring tendon tear) are among the Sox players Vaughn joins on the injured list.

Kelly and Moncada are rehabbing with Triple-A Charlotte.

In Thursday’s corresponding move, the Sox recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Charlotte. Mendick is 5-for-20 (.250) with two doubles, one home run, three RBIs and four runs in 10 games with the Sox this season.

The White Sox begin a three-game series Friday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

