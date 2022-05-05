Summer Game Fest is taking E3’s June slot

A popular Bethesda game is no longer available for some. Bethesda has a wealth of IP between the likes of The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, DOOM, Dishonored, Prey, Quake, Rage, and Wolfenstein, the most latter of which has been dormant for a little bit, or at least dormant for longer than expected. That said, if you're a Wolfenstein fan, and you're in Germany, you can no longer buy Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory. The free and open-source multiplayer released all the way back in 2003, yet it's still played by a passionate fanbase, hence why it has already amassed over 500 reviews -- almost all of which are positive -- despite only being added to the platform on April 26. Like elsewhere, on Steam the game is a free download and can be downloaded by anyone, expect if you're in Germany.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO