Vallejo, CA

Man dies after being shot in Vallejo

 3 days ago

VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) – A man died in a shooting reported late Wednesday night in Vallejo, according to police.

Officers responded at 11:28 p.m. to the shooting reported in the 3400 block of Hazelwood Street and found the victim inside a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrest or suspect information has been released by Vallejo police. Anyone with information about the case, Vallejo's 10th homicide so far in 2022, is asked to call Detective Brian Murphy at (707) 648-5430 or Detective Wes Pittman at (707) 648-5426.

