Fort Lauderdale, FL

Want get into the spirit of the Miami Grand Prix while you party? The Grand Prix Beach Party in Fort Lauderdale could be the answer

By Brett Shweky, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago
People enjoy the Las Olas Oceanside Park Farmers, Antique and Artisan Market at Fort Lauderdale beach on Las Olas Boulevard and A1A on Oct. 9, 2021. This weekend, the park will be all about the inaugural Formula One race at Hard Rock Stadium -- the Miami Grand Prix. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

From interactive experiences to the viewing of the Miami Grand Prix, the Grand Prix Beach Party will be providing a taste of Formula One racing Friday through Sunday at Las Olas Oceanside Park.

Attendees can help kick off the inaugural Miami Grand Prix by checking out the latest Alfa Romeo vehicles and merchandise, DJs, bars, food and other vendors at Las Olas Boulevard and A1A in Fort Lauderdale.

Beginning Friday from noon to 7 p.m., people can enjoy interactive experiences, which will be available throughout the weekend, including an Alfa Romeo simulator, a photo moment with the new Alfa Romeo Tonale hybrid SUV, a silent auction with F1 gear and more.

On Saturday from noon to 10:30 p.m., fans can enjoy morning yoga as well as the free showing at 8 p.m. of the F1-themed movie, “The Art of Racing in the Rain.”

Closing out the festivities from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, the beach party will have a morning boot camp, followed by the free viewing of the Miami Grand Prix from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Park entry is free with registration.

Visit myfortlauderdalebeach.com/event/grand-prix-beach-party/2022-05-08/ .

