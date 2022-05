Mayor Eric Adams has rewarded 10 ex-City Council members with plum leadership posts in his administration since taking office in January. The new hires – which include four department heads and other top advisors who mostly traded in council seats for higher-paying, six-figure gigs at City Hall – were tapped from both sides of political aisle by the former Brooklyn borough president. Political pundits say their campaign support was crucial in helping Adams prevail in a highly contested Democratic mayoral primary before coasting to victory in last November’s general election.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO