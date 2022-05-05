2 Richmond women behind dairy-free gelato option at Walmart

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
A Dollar Tree manager in Bremen, Indiana was fired from their job after posting a controversial sign outside of the store last week. The sign apologized for the store being closed, and then called out the teenage workers at the store.
Nicholas Koslicki made friends everywhere he went. That is one reason why people from all over the country are planning to fly to Virginia to say goodbye to the Virginia State Trooper and U.S. Marine veteran.
Fairfax, Va. — A woman reportedly squatting in a Virginia home recently told reporters her side of the story. A Zillow listing for the Virginia home, which sold for $800,000, went viral recently because of an unusual feature -- the listing stated the house came with a woman and her daughter living in the basement, rent free.
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon.
Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You can find just about anything at a yard sale. Just imagine what you can find at a yard sale 100 miles long!. It stretches from Charlottesville to Danville each and every year. And just about anything you can think of is here. "People that...
A popular Virginia doughnut shop has been named among the best in America by Feast and Field. Sugar Shack was named to Feast and Field's list of the Top 25 Donut Shops in the US. Sugar Shack was launched in 2015 when its owners identified a need “for a new...
Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam)
Aldi fan account,...
Detectives from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident with the assistance of the Traffic Safety Unit and Drone Team. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, was also called to the scene to investigate.
Comments / 0