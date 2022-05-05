This Is The Best Soup In Alabama

Photo: Getty Images

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best soup in Alabama .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best soup in each state , which included Birmingham Breadworks as the top choice for Alabama.

"Right in the historic Southside section of Birmingham is Birmingham Breadworks , a friendly neighborhood cafe that uses all-natural ingredients to create its menu dishes," Eat This, Not That 's Brittany Natale wrote. "One of their most praised items includes their vegetarian cream of tomato soup, which is made using tomatoes, smoked paprika, and cream."

