Birmingham, AL

This Is The Best Soup In Alabama

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best soup in Alabama .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best soup in each state , which included Birmingham Breadworks as the top choice for Alabama.

"Right in the historic Southside section of Birmingham is Birmingham Breadworks , a friendly neighborhood cafe that uses all-natural ingredients to create its menu dishes," Eat This, Not That 's Brittany Natale wrote. "One of their most praised items includes their vegetarian cream of tomato soup, which is made using tomatoes, smoked paprika, and cream."

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best soup in every state:

  1. Alabama- Birmingham Breadworks (Birmingham)
  2. Alaska- Snow City Cafe (Anchorage)
  3. Arizona- Flower Child (Scottsdale)
  4. Arkansas- Hammontree's Grilled Cheese (Fayetteville)
  5. California- Han Bat Sul Lung Tang (Los Angeles)
  6. Colorado- The Bagel Deli and Restaurant (Denver)
  7. Connecticut- The Soup Girl (Hamden)
  8. Delaware- Ramen Kumamoto (Newark)
  9. Florida- Mondongo's (Doral)
  10. Georgia- The General Muir (Atlanta)
  11. Hawaii- Wagaya (Honolulu)
  12. Idaho- A Tavola (Boise)
  13. Illinois- Taste of Lebanon (Chicago)
  14. Indiana- Subito (Indianapolis)
  15. Iowa- Her Soup Kitchen (Iowa City)
  16. Kansas- Tanya's Soup Kitchen (Wichita)
  17. Kentucky- Chuy's (Louisville)
  18. Louisiana- Cafe Amelie (New Orleans)
  19. Maine- Eventide Oyster Company (Portland)
  20. Maryland- Soup's On (Baltimore)
  21. Massachusetts- Hokkaido Ramen Santouka (Boston)
  22. Michigan- Ima (Detroit)
  23. Minnesota- Quang Restaurant (Minneapolis)
  24. Mississippi- Aladdin Mediterranean Grill (Jackson)
  25. Missouri- Vietnam Cafe (Kansas City)
  26. Montana- Market on Front (Missoula)
  27. Nebraska- Railcar Modern American Kitchen (Omaha)
  28. Nevada- Shang Artisan Noodle (Las Vegas)
  29. New Hampshire- Seacoast Soups (North Hampton)
  30. New Jersey- Top's Diner (East Newark)
  31. New Mexico- Jambo Cafe (Santa Fe)
  32. New York- The Original Soupman (New York City)
  33. North Carolina- Mami's (Raleigh)
  34. North Dakota- Mezzaluna (Fargo)
  35. Ohio- Scotty's Cafe (Columbus)
  36. Oklahoma- Kilkenny's Irish Pub (Tulsa)
  37. Oregon- Paadee (Portland)
  38. Pennsylvania- Smiling Banana Leaf (Pittsburgh)
  39. Rhode Island- Camp Nowhere (Providence)
  40. South Carolina- Hook and Barrel (Myrtle Beach)
  41. South Dakota- Josiah's Coffeehouse and Cafe (Sioux Falls)
  42. Tennessee- Mas Tacos Por Favor (Nashville)
  43. Texas- Wabi House (Dallas)
  44. Utah- Porcupine Pub and Grille (Salt Lake City)
  45. Vermont- Zabby and Elf's Stone Soup (Burlington)
  46. Virginia- The Ten Top (Norfolk)
  47. Washington- Pike Place Chowder (Seattle)
  48. West Virginia- Saigon Pho Kitchen (Morgantown)
  49. Wisconsin- The Soup Brothers (Milwaukee)
  50. Wyoming- Local Restaurant and Bar (Jackson)

95.3 The Bear

The “Most Redneck” Cities In Alabama

A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Alabama church of ‘Bloody Sunday’ on endangered places list

Like religious congregants all over, the people of historic Brown Chapel AME Church turned off the lights and locked the doors at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic because it wasn’t safe to gather for worship with a deadly virus circulating. For a time, the landmark church that launched a national voting rights movement in Selma, Alabama, was off limits.
SELMA, AL
AL.com

Texas-based Bombshells restaurant and bar coming to 3 Alabama cities

A Texas-based restaurant franchise is coming to Alabama, with its first location in Huntsville. A franchise agreement has been signed between RCI Hospitality Holdings and Jerry Westlund to open three locations of Bombshells Restaurant & Bar over the next five years in Alabama. Westlund of Nashville, a hospitality entrepreneur, owns 30 nightclubs, bars and restaurants in 12 states.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
CBS News

Georgia residents urged to keep an eye out for large invasive lizards that "eat almost anything"

Georgia's wildlife agency is once again asking residents to report sightings of an invasive lizard that can pose a threat to native species. The state Department of Natural Resources is trying to locate and remove South American tegus from Georgia before the lizards can thrive in greater numbers. So far, the state's only known wild population has been found in Toombs and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL

New photos released of missing Alabama prison guard, prisoner

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. New photos released of missing Alabama prison guard, prisoner. Authorities believe the couple have changed their appearance and could look different. A vehicle connected to...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama offers 4-star Mater Dei QB

As the picture becomes clear for the 2023 quarterback recruiting class, next year’s battles are already taking shape. Alabama offered a few signal-callers in the last few days, most notably from a program that’s produced some recent success. Elijah Brown, from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, earned an...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
