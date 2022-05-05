New BTS Album ‘Proof’ Set for June Release

There is a new BTS album in the works and fans of the K-Pop boy band are beyond excited.

The group released a new “logo trailer” for the album on Wednesday (May 4). That trailer said the new LP will be an anthology of their past music to date, including releases like O!RUL8,2? and Skool Luv Affair, Love Yourself: Tear, Map of the Soul: 7, and the 2020 release, Be.

Proof will both celebrate the group’s catalogue and provide a place where all the releases can be found under one umbrella.

Said a statement from the K-Pop group’s label, Big Hit Entertainment: “The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavors. The anthology album Proof that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks — including three all-new tracks — that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past present and future of BTS.”

Proof is slated to drop on June 10 and pre-orders can begin on May 5 at 11 a.m. Korean Time. For North American fans, that means Wednesday, May 4 at 10 p.m. ET.

Proof logo trailer here below.

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions